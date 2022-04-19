The open participation portion of the 2022 New Braunfels Community Survey is now available online to all city residents to provide feedback on the quality of life, livability in the community, economic health, safety and transportation.
The survey also includes questions on city services such as police, fire, roads, parks, libraries and other government functions.
The survey is conducted in two parts, beginning in early March when 6,000 randomly selected residents received an invitation by postal mail to complete the survey.
The next phase of the survey is the open participation portion, where all residents can participate through the online survey.
To access the online survey, log on to the English survey at https://polco.us/newbraunfels22 or the Spanish survey at https://polco.us/newbraunfels22esp.
“Drawing on survey results from previous years helps the city create a trend line to track changing resident opinions over time,” said Jenna Vinson, the city’s director of communications and community engagement director, in a previous Herald-Zeitung story. “Utilizing the National Research Center also allows for our community’s results to be benchmarked against other communities across the nation. These components help put the results into context and help city leaders better understand the meaning behind the feedback we receive.”
All survey responses, by mail or online, are due April 27.
Residents who received the survey invitation in the postal mail are advised to complete that version and access the survey using the URL provided in the mailed materials rather than responding to the open participation survey.
It’s the fifth time New Braunfels has completed this community survey, having previously conducted it in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019.
The scientific survey is part of the National Community Survey, developed and provided by the National Research Center at Polco and the International City/County Management Association.
