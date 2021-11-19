Surveillance of men rummaging among vehicles parked on his lot led a business owner to call police, with a subsequent foot chase by officers leading to an arrest, authorities said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police were called to the 5100 block of Interstate 35 South around 5:37 a.m. on Thursday.
“We were called for a criminal trespass in progress,” Ferguson said. “The security system had notified the owner that there were people on the property, so they called police.”
Ferguson said police saw two males, donned in all black clothing, standing on the perimeter of the property.
“Once they saw the officer, they fled on foot,” he said. “The officer gave chase and they went in different directions.”
One jumped over a fence into trees in the back of the property, Ferguson said. The other was stopped near the interstate access road.
“He initially falsely identified himself to officers, which initially led to his being taken into custody,” he said. “Once officers determined his correct name, they found he had several outstanding warrants. A search of his vehicle turned up several catalytic converters.”
Rashaud Reshun Jackson, 23, of Houston, was charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000; evading arrest and/or detention and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.
Jackson’s warrants, all issued out of Houston-area jurisdictions, included two counts of manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram; theft between $2,500 and $30,000; and three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Jackson was taken to Comal County jail, where he remained Friday under bonds totaling $50,000. Ferguson said his accomplice got away.
“The incident remains under investigation,” Ferguson said.
