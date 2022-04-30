On July 4, 1947, there was another large crowd of 25,000 in Landa Park, according to Police Chief Elmo Arnold. There were picnics throughout the park. The rowboats, pleasure ride cruiser, and the bicycles were in constant use with people waiting in line. The golf links, archery, and miniature golf course enjoyed the same popularity. The American Legion Band played after lunch. Later that afternoon the New Braunfels All-Stars baseball team beat the Staples team in a close 4-to-3 game at the popular ball diamond across from the bathhouse that overlooked the spring-fed pool.
Swimmers filled the pool all day until 8 p.m. when the Aquacade began, under the direction of Betty Tays (Reinarz) and Bucky Warwick (Smith). There had been no Aquacade in Landa Park since pre-war times. Before the performance, there was great anticipation and later, all spoke glowingly of the results. A variety of expertly executed high dives by Tommy Ortiz, an all-around athlete, superb diver, and Landa Park pool lifeguard since 1945, introduced each number in the Aquacade. There were several duets by the two directors and three group synchronized swimming numbers they designed that included and old-fashioned performance, a snake dance, and a flower waltz performance to Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers.”
New Braunfels swimmers in the various acts included Jeanelda Denmark, Doris Timmermann, Putzy Dietz, Jean Balch, Inez Elbel, and Betty Tays in the old-fashioned number. In the snake dance performance were Jeanne Tietze, Enid Zipp, Peggy Ludwig, Patsy Carmody, Jane Warwick, and Marijane Fischer. The flower number required the largest number of swimmers that included Margie Warwick, Joan Balcezak, Betty Ann Timmerman, Myra Lee Adams, Roxolin Bose, Melba Bose, Mitzi Nuhn, Colleen Heidrich, Shirley Rhinelander, Sue Hampe, Patsy Herry, Rosemarie Leissner, Betty Tays, and Bucky Warwick. David Hull, Raymond Pehl, Leroy Pantermuehl, Tommy Ortiz, Roger Reininger, and Harvey Vogel performed the comedy dives. Following the Aquacade, there were fireworks over the lake. It was another exciting July 4 celebration in Landa Park.
Less than a month later, The Red Cross Water Safety Committee and the Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Aquacade and comedy divers in a much-appreciated performance for disabled veterans at McClosky Hospital n Temple, Texas. This was the beginning of many such performances by the Landa Park Aquacadets in veterans’ hospitals and military bases throughout the area.
The July 4, 1948, celebration in Landa Park was another huge success. There was a concert from 3 to 5 p.m. by Comal Post 179 Band. The ball games were as popular as ever, but the most widely attended event was the Aquacade, again under the direction of Bucky Warwick (Smith) and Betty Tays (Reinarz). The theme was “Growth of America.” New swimmers in addition to those who swam in the Aquacade the previous year were Molly Dillard, Jo Ann Ehlers, Dorine Kabelmacher, Arlene Krueger, Beverly Voight, Phyllis Reininger, Melba Jean Crenwelge, Mary Margaret Stippich, Marilyn Haag, Marjorie Jane Miller, and Ruth Berger. To complete another spectacular July 4, there were brilliant fireworks over Landa Lake. Following the Aquacadets, the dance band, The Premiers, played for the evening dance in the open-air pavilion.
The first Aquacade in Landa Park took place in 1941 as part of the Labor Day celebration. Due in part to the war, there were no further Aquacades until the successful 1947 and 1948 events. Synchronized swimming done in Aquacades requires advance swimming ability and flexibility, endurance, strength, and artistry. Swimmers needed exceptional breath control and exact timing.
In the United States, Billy Rose had an Aquacade in New York City featuring Eleanor Holm as the star swimmer. In 1940, Rose moved his show to San Francisco. Esther Williams, (1921-2013) who planned to compete in the Summer Olympics that were postponed due to the war, replaced Eleanor Holm as the star. Spotted in the Aquacade by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) talent scout, Miss Williams then went on to star in MGM films, “Bathing Beauty” in 1944, “Neptune’s Daughter” in 1949, and “Million Dollar Mermaid” in 1952.
Esther Williams and these aqua musicals brought synchronized swimming to the forefront of popularity at the time.
Those who grew-up in New Braunfels, because of all the opportunities to swim in the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers or Landa Park’s spring-fed pool, usually cannot remember learning to swim any more than they remember learning to walk. It was something that happened early in their lives and appeared to be a natural phenomenon. Having so many good swimmers available, New Braunfels was ideal for recruiting Aquacadets and the spring-fed pool in Landa Park was the perfect setting.
-To Be Continued-
