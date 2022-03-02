Texas flags flow proudly in the early evening wind over the historic district of Gruene where families and friends wearing shirts declaring their love for the Lone Star State sit together outside sipping their drinks lazily to the sounds of Bret Graham playing classic Texas tunes.
Dozens made their way toward the intersection of Gruene and Hunter roads to take part in the celebration of Texas’ birthday in New Braunfels.
New Braunfels local Kristin Martinez joined friends at The Grapevine to enjoy the Texas-sized event full of food, drinks and music on the historic walk.
“When you celebrate Texas Independence Day, you have to do it old school,” Martinez said.
On March 2, 1836, Texas signed its own Declaration of Independence from Mexico and the Republic of Texas was formed.
“The vision of freedom set down by our founders in the Texas Declaration of Independence lives on in the indomitable Texas spirit today,” Governor Greg Abbott said in his March 1 Texas Independence Day proclamation. “I encourage all Texans to learn more about, reflect on, and take pride in our state’s unique origins and rich history.”
For the annual celebration of Texas’ independence in New Braunfels attendees got into the spirit of the day by sampling the tastes and sounds of the state — all at prices befitting the historical occasion.
The theme of the evening was 186 for the 186th anniversary of Texas’ independence. Several bars and restaurants in Gruene’s historic district served domestic brews at the 1-8-6 price while those offering their spin on Texas fare opted to add a zero to the cost of their specials.
“Here in Gruene we are expected to do it big for anything Texas,” said The Grapevine manager Connor Brown. “Everything (about the event) screams Texas.”
Shops in the area put their own spin on the number by granting customers 18.6% off purchase over $18.60. Shops participating in the event included Cotton Eyed Joe’s, Gruene Hat Company and Gruene with Envy.
The day’s festivities included music in the style of Red Dirt Texas Country. Matt Kirk & The Gueyfarers played at Gruene Hall — Texas’ oldest dance hall — and Colton’s Kin performed at the Gristmill River Restaurant.
Several people watched as Bret Graham took the stage at The Grapevine, including long term New Braunfels resident, Elton Woodrom, who sat with his group drinking wine and enjoying the Texas-themed music selection.
“What can you say? It’s Texas Independence Day,” Woodrom said. “(Texas) is the greatest place to live on Earth.”
