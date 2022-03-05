Enjoy a walk through Schumann Arboretum as spring approaches. The Arboretum Trail of Landa Park’s William and Dolores Schumann Arboretum holds an adventure for you. Get a copy of the Arboretum Guide either online (www.nbtexas.org/2597/Arboretum) or pick one up at the Parks Office on Golf Course Road and begin your exploration. Use the Arboretum’s map and start with these trees: Cedar Elm, Texas Persimmon, and Anacacho Orchid.
In this article, you will find more information about those trees. We also want to update you on research about how trees communicate. That’s right — trees communicate with each other. Take a moment and think about, as we did, what Founders’ Oak might have conveyed to its neighboring trees as Native Americans, Prince Carl and now, many of us have roamed Landa Park.
Peter Wohlleben, a German forester, postulates that trees communicate through their root systems. A North American-based scientist, Suzanne Simard, Professor of the Mother Tree Project at University of British Columbia, is also a recognized authority in tree communication and she has agreed. Look for their books in the New Braunfels Public Library. Additionally, Simard has done several TED Talks, which are available on YouTube. She and Wohlleben are featured in “Intelligent Trees,” available on Amazon Prime Video.
Using trees native to the Northwestern segment of North America, Simard gives us an informative example of what trees are doing while we’re on our morning walk. “Douglas fir and ponderosa pine were both better than the spruce and subalpine fir at minimizing water loss, helping them cope with the drought. They did this by opening their stomata for a few hours in the morning when the dew was heavy. In these hours, trees sucked carbon dioxide in through the open pores to make sugar, and in the process, transpired water brought up from the roots. By noon, they slammed their stomata closed, shutting down photosynthesis and transpiration for the day.”
But what’s going on underground? It’s a process that is as simple as it is complex. In short form, a tree’s roots emit signals that other tree root systems receive and can interpret as danger. The “language” is signaled through the tree’s mycelium. “Tree species are involved in a constant exchange of resources and information via underground fungal networks, known technically as mycorrhizae and popularly as the Wood Wide Web,” writes Robert Moor in an article explaining how Simard is changing our view of trees.
It is perhaps easier to understand how trees might, for example, “communicate,” oak wilt. But how do they communicate danger? Again, the mycorrhizae root systems do this, and they do it effectively. “They send distress signals about drought, disease or insect attack to one another. Other trees will alter their behavior when they receive these shared messages from one another.
Keep that unseen mycorrhizal network in mind as you explore the forest world of the Schumann Arboretum.
The Cedar Elm (Ulmus crassifolia), Arboretum Guide entry #7, is a moderately fast-growing medium-sized hardy tree that reaches 25-50 feet in height and up to 70 feet in some areas. It tolerates partial shade to full sun. These scaly barked trees can have corky ridged drooping branches and are commonly found growing near ashe juniper. Both trees seem to flourish in the limestone soils of Central Texas. Cedar Elm is also found near streams throughout the Hill Country and is the only native elm species to flower in late summer or fall rather than spring. Its leaves bring a vivid, yellow color to the fall landscape and at about 2½ inches long are usually smaller than the leaves of the American Elm. Cedar Elm is also the most common elm in Texas. The species name, crassifolia, means thick leaf.
Seeds from the Cedar Elm provide food for many birds and small mammals including turkeys and squirrels. Cedar Elm is a host plant for many species of butterfly including the Question Mark (Polygonia interrogationis), Comma (Polygonia c-album), Painted Lady (Vanessa cardui), and Mourning Cloak (Nymphalis antiopa) butterflies.
Texas Persimmon (Diospyros texana), Arboretum Guide entry #35, is a member of the Ebony Family and a native Texas tree. Its very hard wood can be managed as a small single or multi-stemmed shrub or tree, which can reach 25-35 feet in height. Texas Persimmon’s bark is light gray to white. Some trunks will peel to expose a pinkish layer beneath. Leaves of Texas Persimmon have a distinctive rolled down appearance. The species is extremely drought-tolerant and disease resistant.
Texas Persimmon is a larval host for the Gray hairstreak (Strymon melinus) and Henry’s Elfin (Callophrys henrici) butterflies. In spring, the tree typically displays flowers that produce a fragrant bloom. Fruit of the Texas Persimmon is edible. Not surprisingly, deer, turkeys, coyotes, raccoons, and other critters enjoy these sweet fruits. The fruit’s high sugar content allows it to be fermented to make a varietal wine. These fruits also yield an amazing jelly.
The Anacacho Orchid Tree (Bauhinia lunarioides), Arboretum Guide entry #55, is a lovely small to medium-sized tree that attracts bees and butterflies when it is in bloom. Its delicate white to pink orchid-like flowers appear in clusters during the months of March through May. Anacacho Orchid will sometimes reward us with an unexpected bloom following a heavy summer or fall rain. Its distinctive leaves remind some of cloved hooves, others of butterfly wings. The tree is native and ranges 6-12 feet in height. It prefers well drained soils. The Anacacho Orchid tree’s seeds form a brown, pea-like seed pod that can be up to three-inches in length.
What we can see in the daily life of trees in our Arboretum can be intriguing. What we don’t readily see, e.g., how trees communicate, can be equally intriguing and portends a fascinating world of study. There is nothing quite like nature to stir your mind and renew your spirit. Oh, and don’t forget — contact the Parks Office to find out how you can help protect the trees along our Arboretum Trail.
Jane Miller is a member of Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park and a Texas Master Naturalist. J.D. Davis is Parks Superintendent for the City of New Braunfels.
