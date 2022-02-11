A Comal County jury on Thursday recommended 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for Roman Henry Wnek III, the Canyon Lake man found guilty of using a vehicle as a deadly weapon in evading sheriff’s deputies two years ago.
The jury found Wnek innocent of aggravated assault against a public servant on a Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Canyon Lake before leading law officers on a vehicle chase that ended with his truck colliding head-on with a CCSO unit in San Marcos.
All happened the night of Jan. 23, 2020. Wnek was booked into Comal County Jail early the next morning, and has remained there since under $100,000 bond.
Thursday morning, the jury panel of seven men and seven women, including alternates, heard Wnek’s rambling, often racist rants in phone calls recorded at the county lockup. By afternoon, following testimony from Wnek’s family, jurors agreed on the sentence.
“He was found guilty on the evading with a motor vehicle with a deadly weapon allegation,” Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said. “The punishment range was 2 to 10 years, and the jury came back with the maximum punishment.
“I’m grateful for the officers who put their lives on the line that night in trying to shield the public from the danger and threat (Wnek) posed not only in our community but all the way into San Marcos,” she added.
Tharp announced punishments in other recent cases, which included:
• A 20-year prison sentence for Joshua Weaver, 45, of Canyon Lake, guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams, in Judge Dib Waldrip’s 433rd District Court.
• A life sentence for Ronald Garza, 58, of Spring Branch, found guilty of sexual assault in Judge Stephanie Bascon’s 466th District Court.
• A 13-year sentence for Roy Vaughan, Jr., 54, of New Braunfels, guilty of harassment of persons in a correctional facility in Waldrip’s court on Jan. 13.
• A 20-year sentence for Rafael Coleman, 34, of San Antonio, who pled guilty to burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft and firearms smuggling in Bascon’s court.
• A 15-year sentence for Obichukwu Isaiah, 23, of San Antonio, who pled guilty to aggravated robbery in Judge Jack Robison’s 207th District Court.
• An eight-year sentence for James Marshall Davis, 38, of Canyon Lake, who pled guilty to family violence assault by impeding breath or circulation in Waldrip’s court.
• A 20-year sentence for Andre Weston, 42, of Houston, who pled guilty to theft between $2,500 and $30,000 in Robison’s court.
• A nine-year sentence for Robert Pereida, 30, of San Antonio, who pled guilty to two charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; and three charges of failure to appear for bail jumping.
• An eight-year sentence for Christina Anthony, 34, of San Antonio, who pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; sentenced in Bascon’s court.
• A five-year sentence for Anna Diaz, 41, of New Braunfels, who pled guilty possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams; sentenced in Boyer’s court.
• A six-year sentence for Roland Muth, 23, of San Antonio, who pled guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity (fraudulent use or possession of identifying information; burglary of a motor vehicle; evading arrest with a motor vehicle; sentenced in Waldrip’s court.
• A three-year sentence for Christina Castillo, 45, of New Braunfels, who pled guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and bail jumping; sentenced in Robison’s court.
Tharp credited her team, which includes Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary, Chief Civil Prosecutor Jessica Frazier, Chief Misdemeanor Prosecutor Jacqueline Doyer and Assistant District Attorneys Lauren Cole, Daniel Floyd, Allison Buess and Shelby Griffin.
