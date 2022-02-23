Area residents have long said shaping Canyon Lake’s future begins with citizens it serves, which is why Comal County is hosting a two-week survey to get their input.
Residents can provide their takes on county-owned boat ramps and more during the county’s online community survey, which goes live at 8 a.m. Friday.
“This is a chance for residents to take part in this two-week survey,” Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said, adding that residents without computer access or privacy worries can contact Canyon Lake business and homeowner associations for assistance.
County leaders hope all county residents can give them feedback on issues associated with the county’s nine boat ramps leased from the U.S. Corps of Engineers and ways to improve them.
“As we have grown, we have experienced a change in the use and behavior at our boat ramps during certain times of year,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston said. “The boat ramps represent a significant investment through the years by Comal County. Please take a moment to take this survey as we work to ensure a safe, pleasant experience for our citizens.”
Data from the survey will be reviewed by stakeholder groups and community members who have partnered with the county on developing a Boat Ramp Operations Plan, which will be the county foundation for future management of the ramps and other recreation areas.
“We’re excited for everyone to have the chance to provide feedback for the survey,” said Doug Leecock of the Canyon Lake Boat Ramps Community Alliance, a grass-roots organization that has exchanged drafts of ideas with Krause in recent months. Leecock said
“Whether that feedback is positive or negative, the important thing is that the county is listening and looking forward to working with the stakeholders to develop solutions to concerns that can help continue all of the good the Canyon Lake community provides.”
Last summer commissioners tabled a measure updating the Corps lease agreement after lake-area residents fought wording they believed might limit pedestrian and vehicle access in and around the ramps and adjacent parking areas.
The hope is that county rules mesh with those of the Corps, which manages Canyon Lake, and Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, which owns its water rights. The CLBRCA began last November to involve stakeholders in the process, and the county recently defined short-term and long-term goals.
Commissioners recently committed up to $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to that end, and minor improvements could begin before for the peak recreation season.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover said more survey responses, the better.
“When attempting to make changes that affect the public in such a big way, it is paramount we work with the public,” she said, adding it starts with educating them on the issues, then creating a consensus and timetable for implementing solutions.
“We’d be fools to pursue the boat ramp issue in any other way,” she said. “Citizen involvement is crucial for us to get it right. I hope everyone will take a few minutes to fill out this easy survey and reach out to friends and neighbors for their input.
“I look forward to digging through the data and ideas, so that we can move forward with the best solutions for everyone involved.”
Officials said the link to the survey will be posted at the Comal County website and all of its social media platforms at 8 a.m. Friday, and available until the survey period ends Friday, March 11.
