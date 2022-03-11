Texas and most of the rest of the U.S. will “spring forward” in that annual rite of spring, adjusting the clocks — and smoke detectors — for Daylight Saving Time.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, 48 states will move clocks forward one hour – the same way it has most every spring and fall for the past 104 years. It was first enacted in 1918 to add another hour of light to turn out armaments during World War I and again during the Great Depression and again during World War II, when it was commonly called War Time.
The U.S. Government says the history of daylight saving is tied to energy conservation, which due to worldwide current events couldn’t be more timely. Simply put, DST means that during the summer, there’s a one hour delay in turning on lights in the morning and off at night – and excuses to put off until tomorrow what should have been done yesterday.
Since 2007, Daylight Time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November. DST critics say changing clocks twice a year disrupts sleep schedules, increases car accidents as well as the risk of heart attacks, seasonal depression and other health issues.
In 2008, the U.S. Department of Energy said sticking with one time year-round might save the entire country 0.5% in electricity use per day — enough to fuel 100,000 households for a year. Another report indicated the energy taken to switch clocks leads to a 25% increase in heart attacks in the days following the switch.
And a 2009 American Psychological Association study indicated DST’s adverse affects in the workplace. It indicated immediately before the start and right after the end of DST, employees slept 40 fewer minutes, and had 5.7% fewer workplace injuries. But it led to 67.6% less work time due to injuries outside of the workplace (the study relied on mining industry data between 1983 and 2006).
For years, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has advocated a permanent switch to Standard Time, saying “there is ample evidence of the negative, short-term consequences of seasonal time changes.” The AASM recommends these tips to manage the time change:
• Get at least seven hours of sleep (for adults) or eight hours of sleep (for teens) per night before and after the time change.
• Gradually adjust your sleep and wake times. Shift your bedtime 15 to 20 minutes earlier each night for a few nights before the time change.
• Adjust other daily routines — such as mealtimes — to match your new schedule prior to the time change.
• Set your clocks ahead one hour on Saturday evening, March 12, and go to bed at your normal bedtime.
• Head outside for some sunlight on Sunday morning. The bright light will help set your body clock, which regulates the timing of sleep and alertness.
• Get plenty of sleep on Sunday night to ensure you’re rested and ready for the week ahead.
Arizona’s independence from DST change can cause a lot of confusion for residents and visitors alike. It means the state is in the same time zone as Denver from November to March but then falls behind Denver to Los Angeles time from March to November. It used to confuse Indiana, the most recent state to begin observing DST in 2006.
The most important aspect of DST — other than losing that hour of sleep — is that it’s a reminder to change batteries in household smoke detectors. Most smoke detector batteries last up to 10 years because most are now hard-wired with battery backups if the power should fail. But don’t forget to push the test buttons to make sure.
NBFD still does perform checks of detectors for residents, especially seniors, who call the department at 830-221-4200. In the meantime, know that the sleep-deprived will be able to rejoice when Standard Time returns at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.
