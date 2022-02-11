I grew up in Marion, Texas, in a single-parent household. During my sophomore year, I had to drop out of high school to take on a full-time job to help support my family. I then completed high school on time through an advanced learning program. I joined the U.S. Army in 2010, deployed to Afghanistan in 2012-2013, and was then medically retired in 2015, returning home to Texas to pursue a Master’s in Social Work. During my education, I worked closely with people struggling with homelessness, Veterans, juvenile justice, Texas legislature, and most recently, dialysis patients. I graduated with my master’s in December of 2021.
My path to running for office started in 2017. During my studies, I received the worst news any son could receive. My mother, who meant everything to me, had died from opioid addiction. As the 2nd wave of the opioid crisis started in 2010, politicians used the crisis as a political talking point. Yet, they failed to prioritize solving the loopholes that contributed to this crisis. This same failure became apparent as I watched the 87th legislative session and worked directly with constituents in San Antonio. Our legislatures let party politics and self-interests interfere with their ability to prioritize the issues our community wants resolved.
What are the most important factors for keeping Texas’ economy strong and resilient, and how would build or improve upon those?
Texas is a state that is growing. We are able to attract top talent to our workforce and provide them with an environment where they can thrive. While we welcome this growth and opportunity, we must balance that with protecting those who already live in this community from the negative effects of such rapid growth.
Our district consists of two of the fastest-growing counties in the nation. We have already seen property taxes spike, an increased strain put on our already fragile education system, and risk to the natural infrastructure which has sustained our community since its creation. We need to explore alternative and voluntary tax revenue, such as legalizing marijuana. We can raise per-student spending, increase teacher pay, and decrease our education system’s dependency on property taxes.
What are District 73’s biggest challenges, and how would you approach them?
I have toured the district and talked to voters from all walks of life, and I continue to hear the same themes. Our primary concerns are education/property taxes, Environmental, and growth/infrastructure.
Texas is proud to have the second-highest GDP in the nation, yet we are ranked 42nd on per-student spending, 35th in teacher pay, and 43rd in our education system overall. Texas needs to find voluntary sources of tax income, such as legalizing marijuana. Texas government received 200 billion in tax revenue, and they should be the primary investor in our education system. As the Texas constitution assures all Texans an education, the state needs to abide by that promise. These options would effectively lower the dependency of school districts on property taxes while increasing our investment in education.
Comal County and Hays County are two of the fastest-growing and developing counties in the country. We need to ensure that we are doing so responsibly, managing our growing dependency on natural resources such as the Edwards Aquifer as not to damage it or pollute it premaritally. This could affect our residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial communities for generations to come.
Our infrastructure is lagging behind our growth and demand on these systems. We need to act effectively to ensure access to clean drinking water, expand and repair our roads, and ensure that all community members have access to broadband internet. We need to ensure that these systems are well protected for emergency situations, such as during the winter freeze in 2020 or the increased dependency on internet access we saw during COVID.
What qualities and experiences set you apart?
Growing up in a single-parent household with a functional addict, I have had to put others before myself and support my family and fight for a future that I wanted. As an Army veteran, I know what it means to be a leader, selfless service, integrity, and that serving with honor is most important. As a social worker, I understand how important it is to listen, not just to those you agree with, but that only in challenging our perception and seeing all of the intersectionalities can we genuinely aim to understand our communities and serve its best interest.
We need leadership that will focus on your voice, lead by example, and prioritizes our community above their self-interests or party interests. That is what my life has taught me to do, and I will be honored to bring that to Austin.
