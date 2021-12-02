A festive evening accompanied by mild temperatures attracted scores of people to celebrate Wassailfest’s return after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19.
This year, the city of New Braunfels, in partnership with the New Braunfels Downtown Association and the New Braunfels Jaycees created an atmosphere of fun and community with “Wassailstops,” shopping specials, extended downtown business hours, entertainment, and other activities. In addition, non-profit food vendors also took part in the festival.
New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman welcomed attendees to the 28th annual Wassailfest at the top of the evening.
“We are happy to welcome the Christmas season to New Braunfels,” Brockman told the crowd.
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause was also on hand welcoming the community, making note of the perfect weather.
“We are so pleased to be a part of it this year,” Krause said.
The traditional Wassailfest toast was then made and the Freiheit Elementary student choir began singing Christmas carols.
The streets were lined with Christmas decorations, lights, music and a fun-filled atmosphere where people of all ages filled the downtown area welcoming back the beloved community event.
Jennifer Norton Jason, who recently moved to the area from Wisconsin, said this was the first time she had been at the festival.
“I love the family atmosphere and how so many people have come together community-wise,” Jason said, adding she appreciated the city vehicles and security at the event.
Longtime New Braunfels resident Damian Sanchez said he was excited for the event’s return.
“It’s great to get back Wassailfest after last year’s cancellation,” he said.
Marilyn Alexander, also a New Braunfels resident, said she was very happy Wassailfest was back.
“It is totally awesome,” Alexander said. “I love it and am so happy to see everyone as a community enjoying themselves.”
Several local singing groups performed holiday favorites throughout the evening on the Main Plaza bandstand. A Strasse Show — “strasse” means “street” in German — featuring Wade Bowen and Friends started at 8:45 p.m. to close out the evening.
