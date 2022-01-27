New Braunfels’ growing pains were on full display Monday, as City Council members attempted a balancing act on an ever-thinning tightrope between residents’ concerns with the amount of growth in the city and the rights of private property owners.
After more than an hour of public comment and deliberation, council members unanimously approved the second and final reading of a zoning change and special use permit request to develop multiple dwelling units in a townhouse-style configuration on Goodwin Lane.
The applicant, Keystone National Group, requested the rezoning of the 27.4-acre property situated northwest of the Goodwin Lane and Aspen Waters intersection to “C-1A SUP” to allow the development with a site plan and development standards similar to those of the “R-3L” Multifamily Low-Density District.
The proposed development includes several clustered residential dwelling units — a maximum of 10 units per building — at a maximum density of 12 units per acre on a single large lot.
This style of single-family residential is a new housing trend.
Steve Drenner of the Drenner Group told council members that the project is a “flexible rental product.”
“Because of the unique way that the units are designed — and remember that each unit has a drive-up garage — this isn’t anything close to a traditional multifamily kind of project,” Drenner said. “Also, note that the unit mix is different than almost any multifamily kind of project that I have seen.”
According to Drenner, the complex would contain about 40% one-bedroom units, 40% two-bedroom units and 20% three-bedroom units, while most multifamily projects are usually 60% or more of one-bedroom units.
Rental rates would range from $1,300 to $1,700 monthly.
The proposed neighborhood will include open common areas for recreation and amenities to include a clubhouse with pool, two dog parks, barbecue picnic areas and a covered trellis. Two points of access are proposed to be located along Goodwin Lane.
The city’s zoning ordinance does not have an appropriate term or category for this project, prompting the applicants to request a Type 2 special use permit that requires a specific site plan and customized development standards.
The city’s current zoning ordinance defines a townhouse as “a single-family dwelling unit on an individual lot which is one of a series of dwelling units having one or two common sidewalls with the other units in the series.”
But neighbors and other residents came in force to express their objections to the plan. Most were concerned about increased traffic on Goodwin Lane, where an improvement project approved by voters during the 2019 bond election is slated to begin at the same time that construction on the townhome project would take place. Utility work on the $21.4 million project will begin this month.
Others brought up concerns about the impact of increased traffic around schools in the area.
One of those residents expressing concern about traffic congestion was Chris Featherston, who brought up the potential impact from other development projects already under construction in that area.
“(They’re) all going on at the same time, and you still don’t have enough road infrastructure to handle what’s there,” Featherston said, addressing council members. “So we can sit here and talk about this until the cows come home. I don’t have the answers to fix this. I’m pretty sure that none of you all have a magic potion that’s going to fix this problem. The thing that I would ask the city to do…come talk to the community, talk to us who live there, find out what’s going on.”
Featherston then referenced the 2020 Census figures, which stated that the city’s population grew nearly 57% in the previous 10 years.
“If you think New Braunfels can handle another 57% growth within the next 10 years with the current situation we have and the amount of building and infrastructure that either needs to be done or is going to be built, that’s a tough piece to swallow,” he said. “I don’t know exactly how to go about to fix this, but I can tell you that the answer is not going to be (to) keep building without some communication and figuring out how to fix the problem ahead of time.”
The temperature of the room rose a bit when Mayor Pro Tem Justin Meadows chimed in to ask Featherston a question.
“I know the answer to getting the roads laid and the development comes,” Meadows said. “But my question is…would you personally be okay paying for added infrastructure before development for the impact that the development that’s coming is going to have on the system? In other words, would you be okay if we doubled the tax rate so we could then go out and lay the roads that we don’t have the money for now, ahead of time in hopes of —”
Featherston interrupted Meadows but responded by saying that Meadows was asking a question he already knew the answer to and restated he didn’t have the solution to the problem.
Council member Jason Hurta was among the council members expressing concern about the potential of landing the city in litigation if they were to deny a landowner’s rights or implement a moratorium on development without legal justification.
“The thing I always need to remind myself up here is how strict and strong private property rights are in the state of Texas,” Hurta said. “We have to be careful as a council not to interfere with that because that hefty general fund balance that we do have will quickly dissipate in lawsuits. Moratoriums sound great, (but) we have to have proof that we cannot supply essential services to these areas in order to basically come up with a moratorium and we’re not there.”
The Goodwin Lane/Conrads Lane improvement project will widen Goodwin Lane from two to three lanes from Farm-to-Market Road 306 to Conrads Lane, with additional turn lanes at main intersections, sidewalks and drainage improvements, including the low water crossing at Alligator Creek.
The project also includes roadway and drainage improvements on Conrads Lane between Goodwin Lane and improvements at I-35 conducted by the Texas Department of Transportation.
Road construction won’t begin until utility work conducted by New Braunfels Utilities and consultants Freese and Nichols and Plummer Associates is completed, which includes an FM 306 discharge line and pump station expansion project.
Design work on the project continues and is expected to be completed in March.
NBU’s waterline improvements with drainage and roadway work are anticipated to begin in the summer of 2023 and be complete in the summer of 2025, weather and other factors permitting.
According to Drenner, pending final plat and site plan approval, construction on the townhouse project would begin in August, with completion expected in the summer or fall of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.