After nearly a decade and more than $110 million spent, the last of Comal County’s signature infrastructure projects is reaching the finish line.
The county’s final gem — renovations of the Comal County Sheriff’s Office — will be realized in a few months, when CCSO employees start returning to bigger and better offices under the same umbrella.
“This is the first time that I can remember that almost the entire sheriff’s office will be housed under one roof,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. “It will be reminiscent of Sheriff (Walter) Fellers’ move from the Historic Courthouse to the new jail back in 1985 — there will be the same kind of emotions and thoughts.
“And when we move in, it will be the same place except for a lot more room and space we’ll have to accommodate growth. It’s a good thing for future growth, and it’s a good thing for the county.”
The CCSO renovation continues 12 years of major county infrastructure upgrades that began in earnest after voters rejected a new justice center in 2010. A renovated Historic Courthouse, Landa Building, Courthouse Annex and Courtroom Holding Facility grace Main Plaza in downtown New Braunfels. A half-mile away is a new Elections Center, and at Water Lane and Interstate 35 sits the state-of-the-art Comal County Jail.
In 1985, CCSO opened a new jail and new sheriff’s headquarters, which three years later was named in honor of Fellers, the longest serving elected official in Comal County history. The latest renovation literally merged that 337-bed jail to expand CCSO operations.
“The sheriff’s office has not had enough space for their staff for quite some time,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “We’re really looking forward to bringing this building online — it will give them the space they need and will be a more positive work environment.”
The timeline
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said SpawGlass Construction received the notice to proceed on renovating the 71,000-square foot edifice for $12,434,935 on April 14, 2021. Designed by HDR Architecture Inc. the new arrangement kept the north-south shell of the original headquarters, which had to be cleared from asbestos before being merged with the old jail. It expands administrative operations, widens conference rooms, evidence room and inside training areas, and expands areas for dispatchers and all divisions — warrants, patrol, CID and K-9 — with new and improved emergency operations and quartermaster areas.
The amenities aren’t lavish — the sheriff’s office doesn’t even have a restroom or shower, which are modest in several other areas — but includes a fitness center for obvious reasons.
“They didn’t go crazy on anything — they stuck to the basics,” said Travis Evans, SpawGlass project manager, who embraced Comal County’s overall approach.
“A lot of (entities) would build for something to meet the current need but Comal County didn’t — they didn’t build for the present but addressed what will happen down the line into the future. I wish more would do the same thing.”
All employees will return from temporary offices inside the new jail and several portables on the grounds in stages, beginning with the south end of the building and working north. All will precede criminal investigations, which will be the last to move after its building is razed and parking areas are finished in late May.
The costs
In late 2020 Reynolds, Hornseth, Krause and commissioners opted to completely clear the building to speed up construction that was already months behind. In 2015 voters approved $76 million for the $72 million jail and CCSO renovations scheduled in two phases beginning in late 2017.
The county and jail contractor Yates/Sundt Joint Venture agreed to separate the projects in April 2019. It cost another $100,000 for HDR to redesign parts of both projects, even more to remove the asbestos in the existing building and more on top of that for rising construction costs and supply-chain issues created by the pandemic.
All began eating into the county’s contingency in the project. In May commissioners approved $213,949 for the first changes in the project, most toward creating 20 new offices for cubicles in the CID.
A value engineering modification for ceiling tiles, hoped to save $44,000, added $24,000 more because materials didn’t match in areas of the existing building, and relocations of water fountains added another $22,000.
Since then, except for a 24-day delay to the initial revisions due to supply-chain issues, the project has been pretty much on time and budget.
“We don’t have anything like that or any major delays on the horizon right now — it’s coming in on time and more or less on budget — so far, so good,” Hornseth said.
Evans credited the county for its forward thinking and planning. SpawGlass also oversaw renovations of the $14.7 million Landa Building and $12.2 million Courthouse Annex, and constructed $2.4 million Courthouse Holding Facility — all completed on schedule and close to budget.
“We have been building not only to work to address growth but also building a better work environment for those in our county family, especially those in the sheriff’s office,” Krause said. “We look forward to having them feel about feeling good about going to work and about doing their jobs and serving our county.”
The historic links
The new CCSO will be one of several homes for first responders in the coming months. Across the way on West San Antonio Street the New Braunfels Police Department headquarters is going up, and the city’s Fire Station No. 2 is also under construction.
“Our facilities are not just being for today and aren’t really being built for tomorrow,”
Reynolds said. “It’s being built for years from now, so we won’t have to keep expanding at the taxpayer’s dime.”
The sheriff hopes to set a ceremony to thank SpawGlass and all county connections with his project that will also pay homage to Fellers and the connection linking past, present and future. That commemoration includes limestone from the original county courthouse, some of which adorns the front of the new jail.
“It was saved from the 1898 installation of the original downtown courthouse, jail and first annex,” Reynolds said. “It is a fitting connection between the old and the new.”
So will the bust of Sheriff Fellers, which will return to a larger lobby area in the building that was named for him following his death in 1988.
“I’m very thankful for the county to save that stone, but I’ll also be glad to return the sheriff’s to his place inside the lobby,” Reynolds added. “I think that’s part of returning that history where it should be.
Krause said the county will continue to address the needs of its growing population. It is planning a Mental Health Extended Observation Unit/Crisis Residential Unit facility at the corner of Loop 337 and Interstate 35, across from the renovated CCSO and new jail.
Funding for that, renovating the Goodwin Annex for public health and emergency preparedness, and improvements at Kleck and Curry county parks and Canyon Lake boat ramps will consume most of Comal’s $30.8 million received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“We have a chance to get even further ahead with the mental health facility and the public health and emergency management additions at the Goodwin Annex,” he said. “Trying to keep up with growth is the key — which is what we’ve been saying all along.”
