Dozens of New Braunfels children strutted down the gravel pathway running through Heritage Village dressed in traditional German costumes while others opted to pose as rugged cowboys, caped superheroes and graceful princesses during this year’s Kindermasken parade.
For the first time in nearly three decades, the Kindermasken parade was held during Folkfest — an annual event sponsored by the Heritage Society of New Braunfels that celebrates the city’s German culture and heritage.
“Folkfest is a celebration of early Texans,” Justin Ball, the executive director for the Heritage Society of New Braunfels said. “It really gives us an opportunity to show, especially young people, what life was really like in the 19th century when New Braunfels was founded.”
Since its inception in 1986 Folkfest has existed as an event showcasing the lifestyle and skills of those who settled New Braunfels. Past festivals have included soap making, candle dipping, basket weaving and native plant displays — some of which still played a role during this year’s Folkfest.
The annual event has also been known to play host to the long standing tradition of Kindermasken, which has been a staple in the New Braunfels community since the mid-1800s, that consisted of children dressing up in costume and marching through a parade route, followed by a dance party.
Kindermasken has had many homes during its over a century long practice in New Braunfels with its most recent one being at Wein and Saengerfest before making an appearance at the 175th Founders Day Parade, which was rescheduled because of COVID-19.
Now that Kindermasken has found its way back to Folkfest, Ball and the Heritage Society are looking forward to expanding the parade route in hopes of making it more available to the public.
This year’s Folkfest, which was held on the grounds of the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture this past weekend, brought together the traditions of Kindermasken with the sights, smells and sounds of German folklife.
The two-day festival included an endless lineup of musical entertainment including traditional German choirs like the New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie and the Edelweiss Kinderchor, and more modern musical acts such as Dallas Burrow and Tex Porter.
Keeping with the theme of early Texas, several men dressed as Confederate and Revolutionary War soldiers to depict the history of Texas at war. The Sons of the Revolutionary War were present helping those in attendance discover their lineage while those dressed as Confederate soldiers participated in cannon drill demonstrations.
Several demonstrations of early woodworking, blacksmithing, and sausage, candle and brick making were spread throughout Heritage Village for event goers to catch a glimpse into how early settlers worked with their hands.
“It’s grown so fast here that it’s very important that people spend time to make sure that the heritage and all the hard work and effort of the people that came before us is preserved,” volunteer Cordell Bunch said. “That’s what’s going to keep the culture here.”
Bunch joined fellow volunteer and New Braunfels Jaycees member Taylor Becken to cook up biscuits in a cast iron pan over an open coal fire to assist the Heritage Society and the museum and give back to the community.
“These events couldn’t happen without the willingness of our town to actually volunteer for these events, which are the mainstay of our community,” Allison Humphries, the chairperson for Kindermasken said.
Vendors set up shop to sell homemade goods reminiscent of those from long ago while local farmers delved deeper into the contribution of the area’s livestock on the products and goods we continue to use today.
While New Braunfels was founded on a deep German heritage, there have been several other cultural influences, such as the Hispanic culture, that have helped build what New Braunfels is today.
In an effort to honor those heritages, Folkfest included bits of New Braunfels’ multicultural history into the event such as songs sung in multiple languages and a presentation by Charro Jerry Diaz on Sunday.
“(The different cultures coming together) tells where we came from,” Tara Kohlenberg, the executive director at the Sophienburg Museum and Archives said. “We’re all Americans, but we all came from something and somewhere, and that’s what this is — it’s what built this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.