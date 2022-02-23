Three quarters of a century in and an area couple is still going strong.
Guadalupe County native Calvin Henze and his wife Irene recently commemorated their 75th Valentine’s Day wedding anniversary doing one of the things that brought them together: dancing.
“We celebrated with the family at the Elk’s Club (in New Braunfels),” he said. “They had one or two polkas and a waltz, the rest was just regular music. It was all kinds of mixed music, all ballroom dancing.”
Calvin was born in Barbarossa in Guadalupe County, he said, and his wife is from New Braunfels.
On Feb. 14, 1947, Calvin married his then-21-year-old bride Irene after his return from Europe, where he served in the Air Force during World War II. Before that, they met at a dancehall called Echo in New Braunfels.
“We knew each other before the war,” Calvin said. “After I came back in ’46, we saw each other again and that’s when we got together.”
As the story goes, Calvin was dating Irene’s friend and Irene was seeing someone else. Then he went to war and upon his return visited the dancehall only to run into Irene, who had broken up with her former beau.
Calvin and Irene soon became dancing partners, which they’ve remained ever since.
“She’s 96 and I’m 98. We’re still doing well,” he said recently. “We even did a waltz the other night. We ‘Waltzed Across Texas.’
“We’re kind of slowing down and not doing it like we used to.”
About 25 of her family members from different parts of the country were scheduled to come to the anniversary celebration at the Elk’s club, Calvin and Irene’s daughter Patricia Salkowski said.
The spry couple plans another celebration hosting about 40 or so people at a restaurant in New Braunfels, she said.
After marrying and living in Seguin for a while, the couple lived in other parts of the country, Calvin said. They moved back to New Braunfels around 2005 to get closer to family, he said.
Keeping God in their personal relationship is a key to lasting, Irene said, adding there are other important aspects to marriage longevity.
“One thing is never go to bed angry and love each other,” Irene said. “Be kind to each other.”
They still attend the church where they got married so many years ago in New Braunfels. In fact, they went there the Sunday before their anniversary, and received a special gift, Calvin said.
“They presented us with a quilt the ladies’ group made for our 75th anniversary,” he said.
Calvin said he doesn’t expect any large celebrations next year for their anniversary, preferring to keep it more low-key. But, he said, who knows what might happen? He and Irene could decided on a big shindig next year for their 76th, Calvin said.
