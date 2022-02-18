New Braunfels Utilities plans to commence work on its $11.5 Surface Water Treatment Plant capital improvement project this month that officials say will provide additional transmission capacity to deliver clean drinking water to the community.
When completed in the spring of 2023, the project will help alleviate high-pressure issues in the area when the Headwaters at the Comal, the Surface Water Treatment Plant, and Landa Park pumps are running simultaneously.
“This water line project will provide the much-needed transmission capacity to support NBU’s Landa Park pump station expansion, which will add an additional 4 million gallons per day and meet transmission capacity needs to support the future Surface Water Treatment Plant expansion project,” said Shawn Schorn, NBU’s chief engineer of water services. “Once complete, the SWTP expansion will add an additional 8 million gallons per day.”
The discharge line will consist of a new 30-inch water line that will begin at NBU’s Surface Water Treatment Plant, located at 2356 Gruene Road, cross the Guadalupe River, run along Rivercrest Drive, Gruene Road, and Waterway Lane, finally connecting to the utility’s pump station at 2320 East Common St.
The project will cover around 2.5 miles, constructing about 12,800 linear feet of 24-inch and 30-inch water main.
Work will include trenching/backfill, trench safety, curved micro-tunneling, jacking/boring, fittings, valves, connections and other appurtenances.
Crews will conduct much of the work along Rivercrest Drive, Gruene Road and Waterway Lane.
Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief strategic communications and safety officer, said the utility is investing more than $688 million into 145 projects over the next five years.
“A number of these projects will overlap as we replace, upgrade or install new infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing community,” Krause said. “The SWTP project is a prime example of that. The Landa Park Pump Station expansion that will add additional water supply will be connected to the SWTP Water Line Project, which will dove-tail into NBU’s planned SWTP expansion project.”
The project’s first road closure is scheduled to begin Monday and be completed on April 1.
Crews with Pesado Construction will install a bore under Common Street and Waterway Lane to install pipe by excavating along Waterway Lane.
Road and lane closures, along with detour routes, will be clearly marked.
