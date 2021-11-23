Wall to floor windows, a sparkly bust of Elvis Presley and other funky decor are some of the things people may see touring local eclectic homes for a cause.
The annual “Detour of Homes” is back Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. after being canceled last year because of the pandemic, making this one its 11th.
The tour began in 2009 and was spurred by Norma Garvey, who owns Max’s Haus Mercantile, which sells vintage goods.
Through getting to know her customers and their unique styles, she collaborated with several who had an eye for interior design and a knack for quirky thrifts.
“We can call it a ‘detour’ because everybody’s homes are off the beaten path who wanted to tour unusual things,” Garvey said.
Tickets are $20 and are available at Max’s Haus Mercantile, 653 South Seguin Avenue.
All proceeds are evenly split between the SOS Food Bank and the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area.
Tickets include food and wine and the addresses to the three houses. In the past, the tours have raised about $7,000 to $8,000. Garvey said this year’s goal is to raise more than $12,000.
Paola Cortés and Mark Manthey live in a quaint home Manthey bought in the 2000s as he expected the neighborhood to become similar in style to Travis Heights in Austin.
“It’s close to the river, the fairgrounds, hospital,” Manthey said. “The borders are insulated by the kind of growth that impeded and [the home] would remain and hold its territory over the years. I mostly liked the neighborhood but then I did like lots of big oak trees.”
After it was bought, they went right to work opening up the main areas, adding metal siding to the exterior and letting in light while maintaining the home’s original structure.
Cortés works in design commercials and would often shop at Max’s Haus for personal or work projects. With her eye for design, the home is now like a “modern bungalow.”
“We changed [the windows] for big picture windows because it was a very dungeon-y, dark house,” Cortés laughed. “Now it’s very bright, plants can survive.”
Manthey said he and his folks always adopt their pets, and is happy the proceeds go to the food bank and Humane Society.
“We’ve always been rescue dog people, the pedigree doesn’t have to be traced,” Manthey laughed. “We love animals and animals need homes.”
Over off Ridge Drive, Kameron Cates Rogers, her husband and their two girls live in their home — built in 1965 — with lots of vintage knick knacks Kameron finds at estate sales and thrift shops.
One of her precious finds is a Elvis Presley bust covered in dazzling jewels, which rests next to some disco balls on top of her great-grandmother’s piano.
“I’ve always just been a huge vintage lover, I love thrifting, the hunt,” Rogers said.
Kameron said doing a tour is a “dream come true” after going on previous tours. The family recently adopted a kitten from the Humane Society, and so the tour is even sweeter.
“We love her and they do such a fabulous job, I’m happy a lot of proceeds go towards them,” Kameron said.
Megan and Adam Silva enjoy their home which has Megan’s father’s dining room table and lots of vintage finds. Megan and Garvey have collaborated before for Megan’s Parker Eclèctico modern home goods store.
Megan said she currently searches out modern, mid-century pieces with clean, simple lines.
“I definitely feel like my house is more transitional in how I style out things, I love vintage touches and a little boho mix,” Megan said. “I love mid-century modern pieces, I wish I could scoop them all up and take them home. I have a very small living space so I have to be careful.”
Kameron said she is excited about getting thrift lovers and the design community together for a cause.
“Just want to show off art and love looking at peoples’ homes and styles,” Kameron said. “I like that community and so the people that come on the tours, it’s fun to see. We’re all just a community and talking about interior design and styling.”
