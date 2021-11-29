Raising, training, transporting and boarding canine officers isn’t cheap — but they’re labors of necessity, and love, to law enforcement agencies lucky enough to have them.
“It’s a fairly expensive program but well worth it,” said Sgt. Duane Buethe, who supervises the K-9 unit for the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
Buethe said residents young and old have come to embrace the sheriff’s department K-9 officers, who chase down and sniff out suspects of nefarious activities and use the same zeal when helping locate an Alzheimer’s patient or runaway child.
“It’s a wonderful thing that the community has come out to support this program, and by helping up every way they can,” Buethe added.
CCSO’s new K-9 unit premiered at the Show & Tails Dog Fair in April 2013 and has been active ever since.
Several times a year the program receives donations accepted by county commissioners — and the totals got larger in June 2019 after they accepted a $5,000 donation from Mystic Quarry Resort owners Courtney and Jim Trent.
“They had an annual fundraiser they began the year before,” Buethe said. “They didn’t have one last year and have since sold their business, but Tracy and Fred Gibbons picked up the gauntlet and got with the
contributors we had this year.”
Commissioners accepted $13,287 in program donations this year. On Nov. 18 the Gibbonses contributed $2,400; others included Kent Eimers of Spring Branch ($500); Douglas and Bobbie Koepp ($100.00); Guadalupe Brewing Company ($1,132) and an anonymous donor ($50).
The largest single donation ever from Joe Ruff of Texas Country RV in Canyon Lake, whose in-kind donation of a golf cart was valued at $8,500. But it was $700 that drew special recognition — all by sisters Chloe, Charlie and Remi Ohlenbusch.
“They raised the month in one Saturday at Krause’s Farmer’s Market,” Buethe said.
The program underwent a changing of the guard, of sorts, in July 2019. Commissioners unanimously accepted five German shepherd puppies donated by Dr. James Rierson, managing partner of Creek View Veterinary Clinic. Rierson, the veterinarian who treats CCSO K-9 officers, said he wanted to show his support for the office’s K-9 program.
“We have a great relationship with the county K-9 program and sheriff’s office through working on the current dogs they have,” he said. “We know their selection process and we knew this donation would help make the program thrive.”
That December, CCSO’s first K-9 class was retired. King, Titan and Nitro were patrol dogs trained to sniff out narcotics; Rocky was trained to find ammunition and weapons, and Nadiv was trained to find bombs and worked courthouse security.
Puppies fathered by King were from a litter of 16 that included seven males, five of which began training for Comal County. Gunner, Big Tex, Ranger, Bandit and Joker are respectively handled by Cpl. Jake Smith and Deputies Chris Bill, Ryan Carpenter, Willie Cano, Ryan Carpenter and Jason Martin. Buethe handles Rex, the dean of the unit, and Corrections Officer Mike Carta handles Zane.
At the time, Rierson said the newest pups were valued at between $7,000 and $8,000. Training totaled $10,000 each, not to mention outfitting vehicles to transport them, another $8,000 each.
Annually there’s medical care, preventive treatments and, of course, food. All of the above pays off in their versatility, adaptability and temperament.
“They’re still rookies but they are having tremendous success with the narcotics raids and really performing well,” Buethe said. “We not only work doing that and drug searches at junior and high schools, but we like to help out where ever we can.
“It’s great to be at public demonstrations, especially for the kids,” he added. “Unlike other agencies, our dogs are trained to be petted by children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.