Local COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 70 on Wednesday, the highest number of patients under care for the virus so far during the omicron variant surge, while the number of daily new cases surpassed 300 for the seventh consecutive day.
Wednesday’s patient census increased 10 from the previous day and seven from a week ago. Although hospitalizations increased significantly, the number of patients requiring critical care declined slightly. Sixteen patients were in intensive care, down two from the previous day and eight were ventilators.
About 72% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to health officials.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 19.4%, increasing slightly from the 19.2% rate reported the previous day. Statewide, hospitalizations declined, with health officials reporting at least 12,156 patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections on Monday, down 1,135 from a week ago.
COVID-19 patients currently occupy 19.5% of total hospital beds statewide.
Comal County health officials reported 303 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the county to 28,027 since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived locally in March 2020. The county has reported 620 new cases this month County officials had reported more than 300 new cases each day since Jan. 10 with one exception — Jan. 20, when 266 new cases were reported.
State officials reported 35,521 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average to 33,087, a decrease of 19,596 compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
According to state data, as of Wednesday, 27.4% of COVID-19 tests reported in Texas in the last week are positive.
No deaths were reported on Wednesday. The county’s death toll remains at 501.
As of Tuesday, 78,360 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas. Officials reported 200 deaths statewide on Tuesday, up 52 compared to the seven-day average a week ago.
According to state data, 62.97% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 62.78%.
The fully vaccinated rate in neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, stood at 56.59%.
About 41.5 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 5.9 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
