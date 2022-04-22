The Mid-Texas Symphony Orchestra’s concert season concludes on Sunday with a colorful program featuring Ottorino Respighi’s “Pines of Rome” and Rachel Cheung, the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Finalist and Audience Award Winner, performing Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Sergei Rachmaninoff.
The concert, slated to begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Jackson Auditorium on the Texas Lutheran University campus in Seguin, kicks off with young string students from the Suzuki studios around the region showcasing their talents.
Listeners may recognize the Respighi tone poem composed in 1924, as an edited version accompanied flying humpback whales on Disney’s “Fantasia 2000.”
Each of the four movements performed continuously and without interruption depicts a setting in and around Rome with pine trees — those in the Villa Borghese gardens, near a catacomb, on the Janiculum Hill and along the Appian Way.
“I always like to finish the season with a major work for the orchestra,” Conductor Akiko Fujimoto said. “It gives us a sense of accomplishment. It gives us a sense of closure, and it’s a great way to send the audience into the summer and look forward to seeing us again in September. I like to bookend the season with something with a little punch, especially at the end. For the end, I like to have something as monumental as possible.”
Performing the piece requires a large orchestra as well as an off-stage trumpet, antiphonal brass and a recording of a nightingale that Respighi incorporated into the score.
Along with the Rachmaninoff piece and “Twinkle Variations,” the program also includes Estonian composer Avro Pärt’s “Fratres,” one of his most performed pieces.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.mtsymphony.org.
Young people’s
concerts
It’s been a busy month for Mid-Texas Symphony musicians.
Earlier this month, the symphony performed the music of Star Wars and the classic masterpieces that influenced the space saga’s soundtrack composer John Williams as part of a Young People’s Concert for fourth and fifth-grade students at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
According to Jason Irle, the symphony’s executive director, the April 4 event marked the return of concerts for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Prior to COVID, it was our tradition to host four young people’s concerts each season, and they would be tied to the first two major concerts of the season,” Irle said. “We have not had children’s concerts since 2019. COVID caused a huge disruption in what I call our biggest educational impact for the area because it wouldn’t work with all of the mask mandates and (other considerations).”
The concert in New Braunfels was originally scheduled for October, but Irle said, “it worked out very well that we were able to do it at the Civic Center in April.”
About 1,800 students attended the event across two performances that morning, according to Irle.
Fujimoto explained that some extra considerations are made when planning a student concert.
“Obviously, it has to be age-appropriate,” she said. “And it has to be something that can be rehearsed at the same time as the adult concert since we don’t have a dedicated rehearsal for (the Young People’s Concert). For us, it’s a shorter version of a masterworks concert on a Sunday afternoon program. When the October (Young People’s Concert) was canceled, I suggested to the symphony that we use the “Star Wars and Beyond” concert because it’s age-appropriate and the kids know the Star Wars music. The ‘beyond’ portion included classical music that may have influenced John Williams to write.”
Irle said the symphony plans to return to hosting four young people’s concerts next season.
