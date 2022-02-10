City officials have begun supplying the 24-member Bond Advisory Committee with initial background on a wish list of projects for potential inclusion on the ballot for New Braunfels’ next proposed bond election in 2023.
During Monday’s committee meeting at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, Library Director Gretchen Pruett proposed two projects in an effort to meet the needs of a fast-growing community: a new branch library on the city’s southeast side and an expansion to the main library facility.
“I’ve been here for over 13 years now and have watched this community change,” Pruett told committee members. “If you are thinking about the library you grew up with, the modern public library offers a vast array of services to the community. It’s not just books to check out — first of all, we still check out books, but we have DVDs, CDs and all kinds of other things that we circulate as well as provide gathering spaces for the community, study rooms, library resources and so much more. When we talk about the modern public library, we’re talking about more than just circulating materials.”
A new branch library, Pruett said, would serve the fastest growing area in the city — south of the Guadalupe River and south of I-35, as well as give the library a presence in Guadalupe County and serve six schools within walking distance.
“We know there are parts of the city where it’s become increasingly challenging to get to the main library on Common Street,” she said. “We’re aware that nationally, about 15 minutes is the threshold for getting to the library. For modern families with lots of needs and lots of competing programs, activities and family obligations, about 15 minutes or more is when they omit the library as part of their routine.”
With an estimated cost of around $20 million, a potential southeast branch library would encompass about 23,250-square feet that Pruett said would be site and community-responsive and feature a large public plaza, garden space, cafe services, restrooms and book sales. Additionally, the library would include a variety of rooms for quiet study and meeting, and staff areas would include views to the outside as well as a service window for the public.
A schematic design was completed as part of the 2019 bond effort.
Pruett said a 33,000 square foot expansion of the main library would allow that facility to provide more meeting spaces, add additional collections and improve user experiences.
The project would also include the construction of an outdoor stage or pavilion that would help align the library with nutritional literacy programming and provide opportunities for outdoor program presentation.
The design would allow the library to remain open during the majority of the project.
Pruett said the estimated price tag for the expansion is around $41 million, but city officials emphasize that any given costs are estimates and could change upward or downward as the scope of projects is narrowed and finalized.
Garry Ford, the city’s transportation and capital improvements director, then gave members an initial list of potential transportation, drainage and watershed projects.
“The key for us is that (transportation projects are) not only vehicles but also multimodal,” Ford said. “We’re looking at bikes, pedestrians and transit. The goals and objectives are to reduce congestion, improve safety and provide a multimodal network.”
The committee is tasked with identifying projects and creating a recommended list for the City Council to consider for a proposed 2023 bond.
Council members will review these recommendations and direct staff on projects that need further development. These projects will then undergo a preliminary engineering study to verify constructability and identify preliminary project costs.
Detailed information on potential projects under consideration and other bond information is available online at www.nbtexas.org/3246/Proposed-2023-Bond.
The committee’s work continues on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 750 IH-35 North, as officials will present members with background information on potential parks, public safety, facilities and economic development projects.
Members are expected to undertake a tour of potential projects on Feb. 26 before holding a public input and discussion meeting on March 7.
