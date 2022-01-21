Comal County health officials reported 303 new COVID-19 cases Friday, breaking the 25,000 total case mark, while the number of patients in local hospitals undergoing treatment for the virus fell slightly.
The Friday cases bring the total number in the county to 25,206 since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived locally in March 2020. The county has reported 4,005 new cases this month.
Statewide, 46,415 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the seven-day average to 57,496, down 391 compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Wednesday, 33.2% of COVID-19 tests reported in Texas in the last week are positive, state data indicated.
Local hospitals reported caring for 63 patients, down three from the previous day and up seven from a week ago, with 12 in intensive care and five on ventilators.
About 73% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to health officials.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 16.3%, increasing from the 15.5% mark reported on Thursday.
According to state data, there were at least 13,094 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections on Wednesday, an increase of 1,441 patients a week ago.
COVID-19 patients currently occupy 20.7% of total hospital beds statewide.
No deaths were reported on Friday. The county’s death toll remains at 490. Health officials have reported seven deaths this month.
As of Thursday, 76,443 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas. State officials reported 166 deaths were reported on Wednesday, up 22 compared to the seven-day average a week ago.
According to state data, 62.5% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 62.16%.
The fully vaccinated rate in neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, stood at 56.15%.
About 40.9 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 5.6 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
