New Braunfels police on Thursday arrested a person of interest they suspect bashed in the front door of Comal County Democratic Party headquarters late Monday night, but not on a criminal mischief charge.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of suspicious behavior near Green Valley Road and Farm-to-Market Road 1044, where there were reports of a woman standing in the roadway, throwing rocks and other items at passing vehicles.
Ferguson said officers soon made contact with the woman, Valerie Jean Riedel, 38, of New Braunfels, who was charged with public intoxication and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail.
“Based on a number of factors, to include the clothing she was wearing at the time of her arrest, it was determined Riedel was the person responsible for the recent vandalism at the Democratic Party headquarters,” Ferguson said.
Surveillance cameras picked up video of a woman with a shovel who took two whacks at the glass front door of the offices at 1592 West San Antonio Street between 5:30 p.m. and midnight Monday. Party Chairman Marilyn Aden said damages to the door totaled around $1,000 when she reported the incident to the NBPD’s online reporting system.
Riedel bonded out of the Guadalupe lockup before NBPD detectives could serve her with an arrest warrant for Class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the vandalism of the Democratic office.
Ferguson said every attempt will be undertaken to find Riedel, who posted a $500 personal recognizance bond on the PI charge. She was not charged with any additional acts of criminal mischief Wednesday afternoon because witnesses to the rock throwing incident declined to press charges.
Class A misdemeanors are punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and/or up to 1 year in jail.
