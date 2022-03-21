Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 543, with health officials reporting three COVID-19 fatalities last week while the number of patients being cared for in local hospitals continued to dwindle.
Officials confirmed the deaths of a Canyon Lake woman in her 80s on March 11 at home, a Canyon Lake man in his 60s on Feb. 25 at a San Antonio hospital and a New Braunfels man in his 70s on March 9 at home.
State officials reported 107 deaths on Thursday, down 35 from the seven-day average a week ago. According to state data, 85,320 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
The number of new cases and hospitalizations continues to fall, both locally and statewide, as the coronavirus, fueled by the omicron variant, diminishes.
County health officials reported 136 new COVID-19 cases last week, down 13 from the week before. Health officials added three additional cases on Monday, bringing the total number in the county to 30,544 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
On Thursday, officials eported 4,930 new cases statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 3,456, a decrease of 504 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
Hospitals in Comal County reported caring for three patients on Monday. No patients were in intensive care or on ventilators.
According to county officials, all of those patients were vaccinated.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
On Wednesday, according to state data, there were at least 1,697 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, down 609 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 2.8% of total hospital beds statewide.
According to state data, 63.96% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stands at 64.43%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 57.53%.
About 43 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 6.4 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
