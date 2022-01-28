After more than two years of construction, New Braunfels’ second-most heavily traveled intersection will unveil its much-anticipated facelift.
On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation will light up traffic signals directing drivers to a new Farm-to-Market Road 306 intersection under Interstate 35. Two new partially displaced left turn lanes on westbound FM 306 (Creekside Crossing) at I-35 will be operational, with signals allowing drivers quicker, less congested access onto I-35.
“Yes, we are on track for opening the new DLT on Wednesday, weather permitting,” said Laura Lopez, TxDOT San Antonio District public information officer, of the $18.4 million project managed by Hunter Industries.
“As part of the displaced left turn lanes, drivers can expect new traffic lights that will navigate them to the two new displaced left lanes beginning near the Whataburger and Panda Express.”
Construction began in September 2019 with extended entrance and exit ramp reversals along the access road north and south of FM 306.
The new signals will ease the path for westbound FM 306 drivers used to traveling straight through the underpass only to dodge eastbound vehicles also seeking I-35 southbound access.
“The improvements to the intersection at Creekside are sorely needed, and we thank TxDOT for working to lessen the wait times as our citizens and visitors navigate it,” Precinct 3 Comal County Commissioner Kevin Webb said. “As we continue to grow, there will be more of these projects. Though that growth can be painful, our partnerships with our cities and TxDOT become more and more valuable to get things done for our residents.”
Will Lockett, TxDOT New Braunfels area engineer, said since then, crews razed the median separating FM 306’s east and west lanes and added two new lanes. The two westbound lanes will proceed under the overpass; the far right lane feeds into the northbound I-35 frontage road.
For safety, police officers will assist drivers as they adjust to the new configuration.
“This particular design creates an unconventional turning movement, so we ask that motorists keep that in mind and pay special attention as they approach the intersection,” Webb said. “Once we get accustomed to it, traffic should flow more freely and it should reduce wait times significantly.”
“There is still mainlane paving that needs to be completed, which will be done when the temperature is warmer,” Lopez said.
For more about this project, visit: my35.org/alamo-project-guadalupe-river-fm306.htm. For more on area TXDOT projects, visit txdotsanantonio.blogspot.com.
