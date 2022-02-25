Two proposed expenditure recommendations from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation are part of Monday’s City Council agenda.
Council members are expected to take up a recommendation to assist the nonprofit Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre Association in a renovation project.
The proposed package would provide up to $1.2 million to the Brauntex for a project that includes purchasing video, lighting and stage equipment and retiring a portion of the theater’s debt obligation associated with those expenses.
Since 2016, the association has conducted a multi-year capital campaign designed to preserve the building and ensure the theater’s ongoing operational viability.
The campaign has been focused on renovating the building structure to accommodate a growing number of events, larger audiences and more technically complex performances.
The association has raised more than $1.5 million to undertake several significant upgrades throughout the campaign. It is moving into the $3.1 million fourth phase of the project centered around capital upgrades to renovate the auditorium to accommodate the equipment and upgrades needed for modern performances.
These upgrades would provide an audio/visual display wall, LED intelligent lighting, a new public announcement system and state-of-the-art sound equipment.
Members are also expected to take up EDC’s expenditure recommendation of up to $122,500 to assist the Spark Small Business Center with the operation of an economic development program.
Spark provides free services targeted to existing businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs and focuses on counseling sessions, expanding access to capital, business planning, training, contracting and procurement opportunities and exporting initiatives.
The expenditure would allow Spark to finance and operate the Small Business Development Center in New Braunfels through the end of fiscal year 2022.
Council members will also issue a proclamation recognizing National LULAC Week.
Monday’s meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda.
A full agenda is available at www.nbtexas.org.
The council session begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
