New Braunfels law enforcement officers will be trading in their uniforms for casual attire this weekend for the annual Kops & Kids Safety Picnic.
Come Saturday, May 14, kids will get the chance to meet and interact with local law enforcement through fun activities meant to help build the relationship between the community, especially the kids, and the police.
“It’s a very fun way for the kids to interact with the officers,” said Olivia Lozano, who is a dispatcher for the NBPD and the organizer for Kops & Kids. “The officers are out there playing games with them and interacting and they get to see them on a different level besides in the uniform.”
This is the first time in two years that the family-friendly event that kicks off National Police Week has been held due to COVID-19, which placed first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. To ensure the safety of the essential personnel patrolling the streets and the safety of those in the community the event was canceled.
“We’re just so excited and full of enthusiasm to be back again,” Lozano said. “(We’re) ready to see our community join us again for this event that’s always been so successful for us.”
As one of the New Braunfels Police Department’s largest community events of the year, the annual picnic has welcomed hundreds of people who have come to hang out with some of the crew in blue since it began. Years have passed and the annual event is still drawing crowds and helping strengthen police and community ties.
The highly anticipated event returns for its 8th year with a K-9 demonstration, an obstacle course and a chance to win a bicycle. Kids in attendance will be able to try out SWAT gear, hop in and out of squad cars and fire trucks, and have their fingerprints taken by Kid Print.
The event centered around community engagement and families will also have several resources available such as representatives from New Braunfels CERT, Project Lifesaver and Family Life Center. During the festivities attendees can also expect to enjoy a selection of free food and drinks, music from a live DJ and play in bounce houses.
While the event is free, children must register the day of the event to qualify to win one of the nearly 100 bicycles and scooters the department is giving away. Upon arriving at registration, kids will be measured for a bike and then they can go off and enjoy everything the event has to offer.
Kops & Kids starts at 11 a.m. at the dance slab and surrounding pavilions at Landa Park on Saturday, May 14 and will go until 2 p.m.
