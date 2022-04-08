Comal County hospitals reported only one COVID-19 patient in their care over the past week, as the latest surge continues to wane.
According to state data, there were at least 957 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, down 212 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 1.6% of total hospital beds statewide.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 547, with health officials reporting one fatality this week.
Health officials confirmed the death of a Spring Branch man in his 70s on March 27 at home.
County health officials reported 34 new COVID-19 cases this week, down 36 from the week before, bringing the total number in the county to 30,722 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
According to state data, 64.19% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stands at 64.76%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 57.72%.
About 43.3 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 6.6 million Texans have received booster shots.
Comal County has transitioned from a daily COVID report to a weekly report, but residents wanting daily virus data can find that information 24 hours a day on the public health web page at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
