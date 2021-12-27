Sales conducted in October in New Braunfels and Comal County have resulted in a double-digit percentage increase in sales tax revenue received this month compared to last year’s figures, according to data from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
New Braunfels experienced an overall increase of about $476,614 or 15.4% in sales taxes received in December compared to the same month last year, figures consistent with the elevated level of growth the city has seen for much of 2021, a trend starting with the March and April months, according to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner.
“We’ve talked a lot about the factors driving that growth,” Werner said, “whether it was the (consumer price index), pressures across various goods and services, pent up demand for industries that were most impacted by the pandemic, such as general services, which includes travel and leisure industries, as well as continued growth from industries that have done quite well since the beginning of the pandemic, whether that’s building material stores or various types of retail.”
The December allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
Assistant City Manager Jared Werner told members of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the September figures are consistent with the heightened level of growth that the city experienced for much of the 2021fiscal year.
“As indicated in previous monthly reports, factors such as increased demand and (consumer price index) pressures across various goods and services have played a role in the elevated growth of this revenue source,” Werner said. “When looking at the detailed September data, industries such as full-service restaurants, professional services, manufacturing, and general services experienced the highest levels of growth.”
According to state data, sales taxes revenue received by the city during the calendar year 2021 has totaled about $42.7 million, an increase of 21.6%.
City officials will receive a check from the Comptroller’s Office of nearly $3.6 million this month.
Comal County will receive about $1.8 million this month from October sales, up about 18.3% compared to a year ago. The county received about $1.5 million in sales tax revenue during the same month last year.
Bulverde will receive $217,162 this month, an increase of about 5.9% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $40,814, up about 14% compared to the same month a year ago.
The Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $936 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 18.4% more than in December 2020.
According to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, state sales tax revenue totaled $3.56 billion in November, 19.4% more than in November 2020. The majority of November sales tax revenue is based on sales made in October and remitted to the agency in November.
Year-over-year increases for most tax revenues continue to be affected by base effects: Year-ago revenue collections compared to this year’s collections were suppressed by the pandemic.
Compared to November 2019, sales tax collections were up 11.8%.
“November sales tax collections once again reached a new monthly high,” Hegar said. “Texas continues to see growth in taxable sales in every major economic sector.
Sales tax remittances from the construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors had substantial growth compared to last year, according to Hegar, indicating increased economic activity in the state despite continuing supply chain or labor shortage issues. Increased drilling drove higher collections from the oil and gas mining sector, though still remaining significantly below pre-pandemic levels.
“Collections from the retail trade sector remained strong in November, as they have been for most of the pandemic,” he said. “Receipts from electronics and appliance stores had the sharpest increase compared to a year ago, while receipts from home improvement and furniture and home furnishing stores, already elevated last year by pandemic-induced shifts in consumer spending, again had double-digit percentage gains from a year ago.”
Hegar added that receipts from clothing stores and sporting goods stores also had double-digit gains. Growth in spending at online merchandisers slowed in comparison to other sectors but still achieved growth year-over-year.
The restaurant and service sectors continued their high growth compared to a year ago as Texans increasingly returned to enjoying food and activities away from home. Receipts from the information sector also had strong growth over a year ago.
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in November was up 22.2% compared to the same period a year ago and 15.7% compared to 2019.
