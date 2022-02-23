Lady Unicorn volleyball is set to enter a new era after choosing Klein High School’s Kate Zora to guide the program at New Braunfels.
In addition to serving as the new head volleyball coach, Zora will also be the girls athletic coordinator for NBHS. Zora began her coaching career in 2002 and her résumé also includes stops at Alvin, Fort Bend Bush, Round Rock Westwood and A&M Consolidated.
“I am so excited to be moving to the New Braunfels community, becoming part of the Unicorn family and leading the Unicorn volleyball program,” Zora said. “Superintendent Cade Smith, principal Chris Smith and athletic director Jim Streety have been extremely welcoming, and I look forward to partnering with them to develop the youth within the NB community.”
Zora’s overall record is an impressive 548-216, and her mark during district play is 147-43 — a winning percentage of .774. Klein claimed back-to-back district championships in Zora’s final two seasons and qualified for the playoffs every year since she took over in 2015.
Streety said Zora will be a welcome addition to the Unicorn family.
“Coach Zora checks all the boxes in the profile created for this position,” Streety said. “She has had recent success at a high level, close relationship with the club volleyball community, great communication skills, a positive attitude, toughness and is known to be a players’ coach. We are excited to have her join the Unicorn family later this semester.”
Zora led Klein to the Class 6A state finals in 2020 and that team capped its run with a record of 27-1. Her coaching honors include being named the 2020 American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region Coach — a national award that only one other coach as Texas received that year. In 2021, she was named the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) All-Star Coach and clinician. Zora was named Coach of the Year in District 15-6A in 2021, 2020 and 2018 and was the Williamson County Coach of the Year in 2007.
While at Klein, Zora saw 21 players recruited to play at the NCAA Division I level for volleyball.
