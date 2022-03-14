Sean Carter was just beginning his twenties with a world of possibilities for the future laid at his feet when a single decision altered his life forever.
After spending a night drinking with friends Carter got into the car with a heavily inebriated driver. While the car was in motion the driver lost control of the vehicle and it spun out and crashed into a tree.
The fateful accident placed Carter in a coma for 39 days. When he finally emerged from his coma medical professionals determined that he had suffered a traumatic brain injury that rendered him unable to walk and speak.
That was 17 years ago.
Today Carter and his mother travel to venues around the country telling Carter’s story and educating young adults on the dangers of drunk driving or getting inside the car with someone who has been drinking through their organization “WhenSeanSpeaks.”
“WhenSeanSpeaks” recently visited the seniors from Canyon High School where Carter shared his journey to recovery and acceptance by communicating to audiences through his iPad.
Students listened attentively as Carter delivered a serious yet slightly humorous speech about the consequences of his decision that day and his daily struggles with everyday tasks — basic things that many take for granted like being able to sate your thirst.
“Here I am — a prisoner in my own body,” Carter said via his device. “I couldn’t figure out why this happened to me.”
For a long time Carter grappled with his purpose in life — even openly admitting that he considered ending his life but was incapable of physically acting on it. Instead of dwelling on something he couldn’t change he accepted what is.
“What keeps me going is knowing there are people far worse (off than me),” he said.
At the end of his presentation he urged those in attendance not to make the same choices he did and challenged them to wait until they were of legal age to drink.
“It’s a crime (to drink and drive),” Carter said. “When will we start treating it like one?”
Carter has made major strides in his recovery, including being able to take steps with the assistance of a walker 10 years after his accident. However, he still hasn’t regained the use of his voice and the program’s name is based on the hope that one day he will talk again.
The program’s mission is to raise public awareness of the dangers of drunk driving through Carter’s powerful story while advocating for education and research into people affected by traumatic brain injuries.
“I like to have something that I (can) do, because there's so much I can't do,” Carter said of the reason he enjoys speaking.
Since the non-profit began in 2010, the mother and son pair have spoken at over 600 venues across the U.S. reaching over 450,000 people.
In 2015 “WhenSeanSpeaks” partnered with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, who funded the speaking engagements along with a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. Through Texas A&M AgriLife’s involvement they have done an average of 60 presentations a year.
In addition to visiting Canyon High School, “WhenSeanSpeaks” made several other stops at Comal County high schools throughout the week including Pieper High School, Smithson Valley High School and Canyon Lake High School.
When Canyon High School principal Dustin Davisson heard that the Pilot Club of Canyon Lake — with one of its focuses on traumatic brain injuries — was trying to arrange a visit he was completely on board with having them speak to his senior class.
“I wanted to make sure that our kids are getting a message that it's not all just fun (at events where drinking is involved),” Davisson said. “There are repercussions for drinking underage, and drinking and driving, or drinking and riding.”
According to the Texas Department of Transportation one person dies roughly every nine hours from a drinking and driving related accident. In 2020 over 900 people were killed and over 2,000 were critically injured because they made the decision to get in a car with someone who was intoxicated or were drunk themselves.
