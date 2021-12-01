Republican candidate for Texas Governor Don Huffines on Tuesday said he aims to “secure the border” completely during a New Braunfels Conservatives meeting.
“I’m never asking permission from the federal government to secure the Texas border,” Huffines said — a line that earned roaring applause.
The former state senator from Dallas is eying Gov. Greg Abbott’s seat.
He laid out his plan for “securing the border,” eliminating property taxes and banning vaccine mandates during a speech to the crowded Village Venue event center.
“I know what it’s like to be an underdog and I know what it’s like to be an incumbent,” Huffines said.
Huffines said Abbott should not have shut down the state when the pandemic hit.
“I blame it on our governor — he’s an enabler,” Huffines said. “He’s the one that empowered the left and they’ve taken over our churches, our seminaries media, the education system. He’s empowered them to make this a political statement and they did.”
A hardliner on immigration, banning vaccine mandates and “election integrity,” Huffines is hoping to gain support among the GOP including those to the right of Abbott.
Huffines said he plans on finishing former President Trump’s wall, cracking down on “election fraud,” banning critical race theory and fixing the state’s power grid.
He has attacked Abbott on a slew of issues, such as Abbott not trying to block President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate for all federal government employees and contractors.
He said they are free to take the vaccine, but should not be mandated to.
“In the Huffines administration you will never be forced to take a vaccine you don’t want to take,” Huffines said.
He has also hounded Abbott to get the state to declare gender-affirming health care for minors is child abuse.
He said he was one of the most conservative lawmakers, and during his time in office focused on subjects such as term limits for all elected office holders and penalizing health care providers that do not cremate or bury the remains of aborted fetuses.
Huffines said there is “corruption” in Austin at the Legislature and said Republicans are only working for themselves.
He also blames Abbott for not delivering on promises to the greater Texas Republican Party.
Huffines waved around the party platform document, created and signed by Texas Republicans during their convention.
“They really don’t like the grassroots and don’t like the Republican Party Platform, they just don’t, and the reason is you might hold them accountable, like I tried,” Huffines said. “We’re frustrated, scared and tired of the broken empty promises.”
Huffines also spoke during the Comal County Republican Party Meet & Greet in the afternoon.
Abbott is also facing Texas GOP Chair Allen West in the 2022 Republican primary.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is the highest-profile democratic challenger so far.
Huffines graduated from the University of Texas in Austin in finance. He then worked for Henry S. Miller Company, one of the largest commercial brokerage companies in Texas.
He later started Huffines Communities, a real-estate developer in Dallas. Huffines said his business sense sets him apart from Abbott.
“My opponent is a career politician,” Huffines said. “I don’t need a new job, a new career, I’m not motivated by a political career. I’ve got solutions to issues that affect Texas. This isn’t a new chapter in the Texas administration, this is a new book.”
