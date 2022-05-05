When we decided to get married 17 years ago today on a beach in Maui, we didn’t realize it was Cinco De Mayo.
Actually, I’m sure my wife Glenda knew what day it was because she’s better at remembering dates than I am. We had both been married before so I’m glad we picked an easy date like May 5, 2005. We got married on McKenna Beach next to a massive white resort that turned out to be Oprah Winfrey’s house.
On the way back to town, the first place we found to eat was a mom-and-pop pizza place. It started our tradition of having a beer and pizza on our anniversary every year.
Happy anniversary baby.
However, if you are in the mood for some real Cinco De Mayo celebrations, you have many choices tonight. We can go alphabetically to make it easier for me.
Billy’s Ice House will feature a Crazy Hat Party with Andi Holleman and a long list of friends for their Cinco De Mayo festivities.
The Brauntex Theatre will have Stephanie Urbina Jones & Honky Tonk Mariachi tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Ballet Folklorico will perform in the Arts Alley between the train station and the theatre at 6:30 p.m.
The Downtown Social has a mariachi band leading their Cinco De Mayo fun at 4 p.m.
The Guadalupe Brewing Company has Chris Cuevas handling their festive fun tonight at 5:30 p.m.
Krause’s Café pulls out all the stops tonight starting at 5 p.m. with Compania De Danza Folklorica followed by Tejano Hiway 281.
Over at the Pour Haus, look for Chris Saucedo Band to play at 8:30 p.m.
Last but not least, head out to the Texas Ski Ranch for their Cinco De Mayo celebration featuring music by The Hitz at 6 p.m.
Naomi Judd passes away at 76 years old
Little did the fans realize that when the Judds reunited a few weeks ago for the CMT Awards that it would be their final performance.
The mother daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd braved a Nashville rainstorm that soaked previous performers that night.
On a stage near the steps of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the dynamic duo performed their final Number 1 hit song, ‘Love Can Build A Bridge.’
The rain clouds parted mere seconds before their song and gave way to an eerie star filled sky. They had just announced that they were set to embark on a final tour in a few months and were also the newest addition to the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The ceremony was scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 1 but the news came late Saturday evening on April 30 that Naomi had passed away.
In a statement issued by daughters Ashley and Wynonna, they said they lost their mother to mental illness.
No other information was given at the time as condolences poured in from thousands of fans and fellow performers. The Judds were everyone’s sweetheart duo for many years, racking up 14 No. 1 hit songs and a multitude of awards.
Naomi was married to Larry Strickland, a former gospel singer that performed as part of Elvis’s band for several years.
At first, no details about Naomi’s death were known but by late Monday, the local coroner had listed the cause of death as suicide.
Naomi had suffered from severe depression for many years and wrote a book about her struggles in 2016 titled ‘My Descent Into Depression.’
Like many mother daughter relationships, theirs had its share of ups and downs. Though they fought often, they always supported each other.
I remember interviewing Wynonna on her first solo tour in 1992. She was playing the Coliseum in Corpus Christi and I was talking to her in the front lounge of her tour bus.
I heard a loud noise in the back bedroom and Wynonna just laughed and said, “Oh that’s just momma back in the bedroom playing with my dog. Even though we broke up the Judds, she insists on tagging along on my first tour. Guess she thinks I’ll go wild and crazy if she isn’t here to keep an eye on me. You know what they say, once a momma, always a momma.”
Willie Nelson releases new album on birthday
I’m sure there is an accurate list somewhere of how many studio albums Willie Nelson has released in his long career, one that spans almost seven decades.
If I had to guess, I’d say he has about 5,000 records under his belt, at least it sure seems that way. For many years he put out three a year while recording for RCA Records in the 1960s.
In those days, it was all about quantity rather than quality.
Once his career took off in the 1970s, the albums got better but he still stuck to the three a year schedule.
Willie turned 89 last Friday and continues at a pace that would kill a man decades younger than him.
He celebrated by performing with George Strait for two nights at the grand opening of the Moody Center in Austin. Both nights he sang a duet with Strait on ‘Sing One With Willie’ and ‘Pancho & Lefty.’
On Sunday he headlined a star-studded birthday concert hosted by Bruce Robison with special guests that included Nathaniel Rateliffe, Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle, Jamie Lin Wilson, Kelley Mickwee, Kevin Russell, Margo Price, and Vincent Neil Emerson.
As I sit here writing this, I’m listening to the new album titled A Beautiful Time. While his vocals show his age, his guitar playing and lyrics hold up to anything from his past.
On the title track, he talks about the old days of touring in a station wagon pulling a trailer loaded with their gear. One of the lines goes “If I ever get old, I’ll still love the road, and I’ll still love the way that it winds.”
My favorite track is “I Don’t Go To Funerals,” where he name checks all of his friends that have already passed away. The punchline of the song is “I don’t go to funerals and I won’t be at mine.”
He issues sage advice to ‘live everyday like it was your last one, and one day you are gonna be right’ on the poignant ‘Live Every Day.’
He turns in an interesting version of the Beatles classic “With A Little Help From My Friends” and the words fit his current age perfectly. The album closes with ‘Leave You With A Smile,’ a song that sums up his life and tells his friends and family that when he’s no longer around, he wants them to smile when they think of him.
He can rest assured that when it is his time to leave this world, he will take with him the love and admiration of everyone.
Random notes from the music scene
Rio Tripiano will open for Seth James this Friday at Gruene Cottages. If you remember how amazing Seth was at his last Gruene Cottages performance, then you certainly don’t want to miss this show. Tickets are available at GrueneCottages.com.
A few more new shows are coming to Gruene Hall this summer. First up is Austin Meade on June 11 followed by guitar slinger Tab Benoit on July 9. Tickets to both shows can be purchased at GrueneHall.com tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Speaking of Gruene Hall, tonight you can catch the Mighty Tom Gillam and his band, the Kosmic Messengers for a free show starting at 6 p.m. Don’t forget their weekend shows featuring James McMurtry and Patty Griffin.
Whitewater Amphitheater just announced a two-night stand with Yellowstone heartthrob Ryan Bingham on Sept. 3-4. The Texas Gentlemen will open both nights. Get your tickets at 10 a.m. on Friday at WhitewaterRocks.com.
Dion Pride will pay tribute to his father Charlie on Friday night at the Brauntex Theatre. He will open the show for country legend Janie Fricke. Tickets for this show can be purchased at Brauntex.org.
Detroit rocker, now Crawford, Texas resident Ted Nugent just released his new album titled Detroit Muscle. The 11-track collection features songs ‘Come & Take It,’ ‘Born in the Motorcity’ and ‘American Campfire.’ His US tour just started and ends in late August with a show in nearby Fredericksburg.
Paul McCartney is on his world tour and at the opening night in Spokane, Washington he used a bit of modern technology to sing a duet with his songwriting partner John Lennon. As the filmed image of the Beatles rooftop concert played on the back screen, Lennon’s lead vocals on the song ‘I Got a Felling’ were isolated through the PA system so that Paul could sing a duet with his departed friend.
Local singer songwriter Dallas Burrow will be headlining Devil’s Backbone Tavern on Friday night followed by songbird Jamie Lin Wilson doing the honors on Saturday night.
The Real-Life Amphitheater in Selma just announced the double bill of 38 Special and Kansas coming on August 20. Tickets go on-sale tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. at TobinCenter.org.
Check out River Road Ice House’s website today, they just announced a lot of new shows added to their schedule including Stoney LaRue, Casey Donahew and Mike Ryan.
Dale Martin covers live music for The Herald-Zeitung.
LIVE MUSIC CALENDAR
Adobe Verde
(1724 Hunter Road, 830-629-0777)
Fri – JJ Garrett Duo – 6:30pm
Sat – Lone Star Pickerz – 6:30pm
Aztec Theater
(104 N St Mary’s Street, San Antonio 210-812-4355)
Sat – Kurt Vile & the Violators – 7pm
Baja BBQ
(280 Marina, Canyon Lake 830-935-3122)
Fri – Vinyl 45’s – 8pm
Sat – Hogan Moss – 3pm / Stone Wheels – 8pm
Sun – Jamie Krueger Group – 2pm / Drug Store Cowboys Trio - 7pm
Billy’s Ice
(1193 Loop 337, 830-692-8169)
Tonight – Cinco De Mayo w/ Andi Holleman – 8:30pm
Fri – 3 Man Front – 8:30pm
Sat – Timberwilde – 9:30pm
Sun – Lucas Taylor – 7pm
Wed – Austin James – 8:30pm
Brauntex Theatre
(290 W. San Antonio, 830-627-0808)
Tonight – Cinco De Mayo w/ Stephanie Urbina Jones – 7:30pm
Fri – Dion Pride / Janie Fricke – 7:30pm
Brookshire Brothers
(18275 FM 306, Canyon Lake 830-935-3130)
Fri – Garrett Mann Trio – 6pm
Sat – Fallon Franklin – 6pm
Bubba’s Big Deck
(6000 River Rd)
Fri – Jorge & Nicole – 7pm
Cheatham Street Warehouse
(119 Cheatham Street, San Marcos, 512-353-3777)
Fri – Canaan Bryce / Tanner Usrey – 8pm
Wed – Kent Finley Songwriters Circle – 8pm
Dam Red Barn
(16520 S. Access Rd, Canyon Lake 830-964-3276)
Sat – Southern Angels – 8:30pm
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
(4041 FM 32, Fisher, TX)
Tonight – Turn Up Jam – 8pm
Fri – Dallas Burrow – 9pm
Sat – Jamie Lin Wilson – 9pm
Sun – Mom’s Day Bash & Salsa Contest w/ Bidi Bidi Banda – 1pm
Double Dave’s Pizza Works
(2164 Gabriels Place # 105)
Mon – Monte Good – 5:30pm
Downtown Social Club
(386 W. San Antonio, 830-214-6650)
Tonight – Cinco De Mayo w/ Mariachi Band – 4pm
Farmer’s Market
(Castell Street Downtown)
Sat – Wanderin’ Pine – 10am
Floores Country Store
(14492 Old Bandera Rd 210-695-8827)
Tonight – Tommy Womack / Todd Snider – 7pm
Fri – Shinyribs / Turnpike Troubadours – 7pm
Freiheit Country Store
(2157 FM 1101, 830-625-9400)
Tonight – Marcy Grace & Darrin Morris – 6pm
Sun – Final Cut Band / Marcos Orozco – 5pm
Wed – Zack Walther Band – 6:30pm
Grapevine in Gruene
(1612 Hunter Rd 830-606-0093)
Fri – Bret Graham – 5pm
Sat – Sylvia & Matt Kirk – Noon / Phil Luna Band – 4pm
Sun – Jackson Parten – 1pm
Gristmill River Restaurant
(1287 Gruene Road, 830-625-0684)
Fri – Clifton Jansky – 6:30pm
Sat – Jackson Parten – 12:30pm / Clifton Jansky – 6pm
Sun – Tony Taylor – 11:30am / Clifton Jansky – 4pm
Gruene Cottages
(1950 Hunter Rd, 830-625-5818)
Fri – Rio Tripiano / Seth James Band – 6pm
Gruene Grove
(1263 Gruene Rd, 830-765-0300)
Tonight – Hannah Swann – 7pm
Fri – Nate Guthrie – 3pm / Smokehouse Guitar Army – 7pm
Sat – Nickole Isakson – Noon / Hannah Swann – 3pm / Ace Pepper Group – 7pm
Sun – Blues Jam – 2pm / David Beck – 6pm
Gruene Hall
(1281 Gruene Rd 830-606-1281)
Tonight – Tom Gillam & Kosmic Messenger – 6pm
Fri – Jonny Burke / James McMurtry – 7pm
Sat – Lance Lipinsky – 1pm / John Fullbright / Patty Griffin – 8pm
Sun – Bret Graham Band – 12:30pm / John Fullbright / Patty Griffin – 8pm
Mon – Bret Graham – 6pm
Tue – Slim Bawb & Fabulous Stumpgrinders – 6pm
Wed – The Georges – 6pm
Guadalupe Brewing Company
(1586 Wald Rd, 830-837-9205)
Tonight – Chris Cuevas – 5:30pm
Sat – 9th Anniversary Bash w/ Jason Miller – 4pm
Happy Cow
(9103 FM 1102, Hunter, TX. 512-667-7510)
Fri – Powell Brothers – 7pm
Sat – Matt Castillo – 8:30pm
Krause’s Café
(148 Castell, 830-632-5076)
Tonight – Compania De Danza Folklorica – 5pm/ Tejano Hiway 281 – 6:30pm
Fri – Slim Bawb – 6pm
Sat – Tex Porter –10am/ Danza Folklorica –1pm / Walt Harfmann –2:30pm/ Terry Cavanagh – 6pm
Sun – Jorge & Nicole – 10am / Julian Escobedo – 2pm / Michael Alanis Band – 6pm
Wed – New Braunfels Village Brass Band – 6pm
Lonestar Float House
(7430 River Road, 830-907-3866)
Sun – Jason Miller – 5pm
Luckenbach Dance Hall
(412 Town Loop, Luckenbach 830-997-3224)
Tonight – Hayden Whittington – 1pm / The Merles – 6pm
Fri – Three Old Guys – 1pm / Hayden Whittington / East & the Crow – 2pm
Sat – Mandy Rowden – 1pm / Drugstore Cowboys – 5:30pm
Sun – Kate Watson – 1pm / Jake Martin – 5pm
Middleton Brewing
(101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos 512-847-3435)
Fri – Andrew Howard – 6pm
Sat – Dr G & the Mudcats – 6pm
Sun – Bob Slaughter – 2pm
Mon – Open Mic Night – 6pm
Natural Bridge Taverns
(26495 Natural Bridge Taverns Rd, 210-651-6101)
Sat – Tony Taylor - Noon
Sun – Zach Day - Noon
NB Elks Lodge 2279
(393 S. Seguin, 830-625-5217)
Sat – Rick Rice Band – 7pm
Old River City Café
(2771 FM 725 830-620-1900)
Sun – Ryan Waguespack – 10:30am
Wed – Monte Good – 5:30pm
Our Lady Bar & Grille
(1720 Gruene Road 830-358-7545)
Fri – Tim Williams & Melissa Henderson – 6pm
Phoenix Saloon
(193 W San Antonio, 830-643-1400)
Tonight – Josh Holden – 8:30pm
Fri – Tony Taylor – Noon /Cody Canada & School of Rock song swap – 3pm / Shady Blackwell – 8:30pm
Sat – Andi Holleman – 1pm / Sons of Johnny Cash – 9pm
Sun – George J Marsh – 2pm
Wed – Steven Vee – Noon / Open Mic w/ Andi Holleman – 8pm
Pour Haus
(343 W San Antonio, 830-214-6033)
Tonight – Cinco De Mayo w/ Chris Saucedo Band – 8:30pm
Fri – Soul Sessions – 8:30pm
Sat – Mark Odom Band – 9:30pm
Sun – Billie Jeans Band – 8:30pm
Mon – Devin Baize & Friends – 8:30pm
Tue – Open Mic Night w/ JJ Villareal – 8:30pm
Wed – Garrett Mann & Friends – 8:30pm
Red Bird Listening Room
(1260 South Bus 35, 830-606-7886)
Tonight – Songwriters Night – 6pm
Fri – Dustin Welch – 7:30pm
Riley’s On The Backbone (3971 FM 32, Fischer 830-964-2555)
Sat – Amy & Me – 8pm
Riley’s Tavern
(8894 FM 1102 512-392-3132)
Tonight – Manzy Lowery – 7pm
Fri – Prairie Rattlers – 8pm
Sat – Jake Blocker – 8pm
Wed – John Whipple Song Series – 7pm
River Road Ice House
(1791 Hueco Springs Loop 830-626-1335)
Sat – Texas Flood – 9pm
Rudy’s BBQ
(844 Loop 337, 830-609-3337)
Tonight – Tyler Cannon – 6pm
Sam’s Burger Joint
(330 E Grayson St 210-223-2830)
Tonight – Too Slim & the Taildraggers – 8pm
Fri – Guy Forsyth Blues Band – 9pm
Sat – Passing Strangers – 9pm
Sun – Ruben V’s Birthday Bash – 6pm
Texas Ski Ranch
(6700 IH 35 North, 830-627-2843
Tonight – Cinco De Mayo w/ The Hitz – 6pm
Fri – Bub B / Krystall Poppin / Skyrah Bliss – 7pm
Sat – Audic Empire / The Chicharones – 6pm
Villa at Gruene
(1190 Gruene Rd, 830-625-9463)
Sun – Brent Michael Wood – 4pm
Watering Hole
(1390 McQueeney Rd 830-625-0045)
Tonight – Meyer Anderson Band – 8pm
Fri – Trey Gonzalez Band – 8:30pm
Sat – Terry Tanner & Old Remedy Music – 9pm
Sun – Abe Mac Music – 3pm
Whitewater Amphitheater
(11860 FM 306, 830-964-3800)
Fri – Shovels & Rope / Avett Brothers – 8pm
Sat – Bob Schneider / Avett Brothers – 8pm
