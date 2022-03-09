City and New Braunfels Utilities officials anticipate completing construction projects on Elizabeth Avenue between Torrey Street and Hinman Island Drive sometime this month, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and opening the roadway in April.
Elizabeth Avenue connects residents with Landa Park, Hinman Island, Prince Solms Park and the Comal River Recreation Area and provides direct access to Wurstfest, Circle Arts Theatre, Landa Park Miniature Golf, park maintenance buildings and a parking lot.
The project realigns Elizabeth Avenue and places the parking lot adjacent to Wurstfest, Circle Arts and city parks buildings and provides pedestrian enhancements with a new sidewalk adjacent to the buildings and new roadway, and access to the facilities without crossing a street. The project also includes improvements to the intersection with Landa Park Drive.
During a recent meeting, Garry Ford, the city’s transportation and capital improvements director, told members of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation that the area is scheduled for final paving of the road and parking lot within the next couple of weeks, weather permitting.
“They’re working on final landscaping, irrigation and lighting right now,” Ford said. “The full roadway opening — that’s a common request, when are we going to open that up — we’re coordinating with NBU. They have a number of big capital projects going on Elizabeth Avenue and Hinman Island, so full opening is dependent on coordination with NBU.”
NBU contractors are installing a water main on Elizabeth Avenue as part of the Castell Avenue water line project, which, when completed, will provide an additional 24-inch transmission mainline needed to send water from downtown New Braunfels to the County Line ground storage tank and surrounding areas and replace aging water and sewer lines.
Ford added that completion of a short sidewalk section adjacent to Wursthalle is being coordinated with the Wurstfest Association.
“I want to recognize Acme Construction,” Ford said. “They’ve been a great partner during this entire process. They’ve been patient with our delays, but also working to get the project ready for Wurstfest for our safety responders in addition to our Public Works crews as well. We appreciate the patience. It’s coming together and it’s going to be a fantastic project.”
Also, as part of the Castell water line project, Castell Avenue between Elm Street and Butcher Street will remain closed through April 4 to allow NBU contractor D. Guerra Construction to remove and replace sewer lines in the area.
NBU provides up to date traffic impacts for its capital improvement projects online at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures, and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.