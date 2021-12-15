en days after recovering the body of a Wimberley man in Canyon Lake, Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators are probing the death of another man whose lifeless body was recovered from the water Tuesday evening.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said deputies dispatched to the 2000 block of Canyon Lake Drive around 9:07 p.m. encountered witnesses who reported a body floating near Boat Ramp 6 in Comal Park.
“Deputies made contact with the witnesses who stated they were fishing off of the ramp when they saw something in the water,” Smith said. “When they realized it was a body they immediately called 9-1-1 to report what they saw.”
Although the ramp itself is closed to vehicles, Smith said it is open to foot traffic.
“One of the witnesses felt comfortable enough to go out into the water to retrieve the body, which was cold to the touch and showed no signs of life,” she said.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Interim Chief Robert Mikel said he believed the body had been submerged for a period of time; Smith said possibly “three or four days.”
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark made the death pronouncement via phone and ordered an autopsy, Smith said. She said the decedent is believed to be a Hispanic man in his 30s, whose residence and identity remained unavailable Wednesday evening.
Smith said an all-terrain vehicle and a pair of boots were found nearby, giving investigators clues into the man’s identity.
“We believe they belonged to him,” she said. “We can’t release (his name) until we’ve contacted next-of-kin.
“Right now we have no reason to believe it is something other than a drowning, and we are performing a full investigation,” she said.
On Dec. 4, Texas Parks and Wildlife wardens recovered the body of Steven Blake Johnson, 47, of Wimberley, on the shoreline near Boat Ramp 17, where he was reported missing on Dec. 1.
Smith said authorities are still investigating Johnson’s death.
If Tuesday’s incident is confirmed, it would be the 11th drowning on area waterways and the sixth occurring at Canyon Lake this year.
