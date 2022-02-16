Mike Britt- Republican
I am a small government conservative who believes as the Declaration of Independence states “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” I believe in the importance of community engagement, especially with our schools, and the importance of the values that make Comal County the best place to live and raise my family in the United States.
For the past 20+ years, I have worked in the area of conflict resolution as a claims adjuster, claims consultant, umpire, mediator and appraiser. I currently own Britt Claims and Consulting Services. I have worked most major natural and man-made disasters in the United States: Hurricanes, Tornados, Floods, Forest Fires, Refinery Explosions, and Plane crashes. I have negotiated and settled conflicts that range from thousands to millions of dollars as a result of these events.
The special skills I obtained in my career have allowed me to help send out more than 40,000 meals a month to our seniors in need as a Comal County Senior Center Board Member. Those same skills allowed me to help with policy and procedure as a Gubernatorial Appointee to the Texas Radiation Advisory Board where I work with other board members on policies and procedures to keep Texans safe from radioactive materials. Those same skills have allowed me to become a Trustee at the Fraternal Order of Eagles where our decisions help raise and donate tens of thousands of dollars to the nonprofits that work in Comal County.
My family and I have put our lives in Christ’s mission to help those in need.
My decision to run was driven by a desire to honor our creator, serve my community, and help maintain the balance of a civil society by protecting our unalienable Rights.
What can you do to improve the court process for everyone involved?
As a small business owner, I will bring more than 20 years of private sector experience to this office. I understand the value of organization and cost containment. I plan to improve the court by controlling spending and speeding up the hearing process by having more court dates. I plan to work with our local schools to educate our students about the judicial system and the importance of respect and compliance for our laws and law enforcement. This type of respect would make the job of enforcing the laws safer for our men and women in uniform. It would lessen the case load for our overloaded courts, and ultimately bring down the cost of criminal justice in our county where we currently spend approximately 60 percent of the county budget.
It’s also important that the message of liberty and freedom be passed on to the next generation, as they will be tasked with preserving our way of life.
When not holding or preparing for court, I will be working for you, the taxpayer, to ensure taxpayers receive the best service for their money.
What are the biggest challenges you see over this term and how would you tackle them?
As the Precinct 4 population grows, the need for civil and criminal litigation will increase. This growth will tax the court’s resources. The Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace will have a heavy workload that will require resourcefulness and an understanding of how to efficiently, fairly, and lawfully operate this office. My experience with conflict resolution and understanding the law will help me tackle the challenges of being in the second fastest growing county in the Nation. I plan to manage this by keeping the court organized, providing more court dates and controlling cost by keeping a balanced budget.
What qualities and experience set you apart from your opponent?
I have more than 20 years of experience in resolving major conflicts both within and out of the Judicial system. The majority of the conflicts I have resolved fall within what the Justice of the Peace Court was designed to hear. I understand that all men are created equal. I also understand that not all people are treated equally. If elected, everyone that appears before this court will be treated with fairness and equality. My 20 plus years of experience in settling conflicts have allowed me to understand how my decisions can impact a person’s immediate and long-term future.
Please feel free to call me at 830-743-1632. I would love to hear from you!
Ashley Evans-Republican
I was born into a public servant’s household, and service has been a focal point throughout my adult life. I was raised in Brenham, Texas outside of Houston where my father served as a firefighter. At the age of 15, my first job was as “The Country Girl” for Blue Bell Creameries where I appeared in advertisements and gave tours at the creamery. At the age of 18, I began working in the judicial branch of government, spending five years with the District Attorney and District Clerk’s offices in Washington County. In 2009, I married my husband, Joey, who works in law enforcement. We are the very proud parents of two wonderful children who attend school in Comal ISD. In 2010, we relocated to Comal County where I continued my career in public service. I began working in the Comal County Criminal District Attorney’s office. Since 2014, I have served as the Court Administrator for the Comal County Court at Law #2 under Judge Charles Stephens. My family and I are members of a Oakwood Church in New Braunfels. My faith and my values guide me, daily, in my professional and personal life. When asked recently “what is the one thing you would never compromise on”, my answer was simple…my integrity. I am a Christian conservative woman with strong moral principles and family values. People who know me describe me as compassionate, fair, and dedicated.
What can you do to improve the court process for everyone involved?
Access and Efficiency should be areas of constant evaluation. The position of Justice of the Peace will be my full-time job. I will evaluate ways to make the court more readily accessible and convenient for anyone involved. As the current Court Administrator for a Comal County Court, I have a clear track record of effectively working with prosecutors, defense attorneys, and all involved parties. Efficiency and fiscal responsibility should always be a priority for any elected official. I have vast experience in managing dockets and coordinating court appearances. I will evaluate the need for flexible appearance options which may include virtual appearances and extended office hours for parties with extenuating circumstances or scheduling conflicts. In the County courts, we have successfully utilized web based virtual access over the last two years in an effort to advance the docket during times of mandated social distancing and discontinuation of jury trials. This type of innovation allowed for the efficient movement of civil cases through the judicial process. Juvenile cases are a common occurrence in the JP courts. Rehabilitation and recognition of mistakes are some of the goals when handling minor offenders. A “Teen Court” has been utilized in some jurisdictions and appears to be an excellent method of reaching those goals without permanent consequences. This is another aspect I will evaluate when dealing with minor offenses. My 16 years experience, vast knowledge of the justice system, and devotion to public service will allow me to hit the ground running on Day 1. I will always follow the law, ensure the process is efficient and effective, rule in an unbiased manner and, most importantly, treat people in each case in a respectful and prudent manner.
What are the biggest challenges you see over this term and how would you tackle them?
Specific challenges I foresee which impact the office are directly associated with the Covid pandemic. Higher courts have mandated social distancing, jury trial discontinuation, and eviction diversion programs, while at the same time, many of our neighbors are struggling through inflation and a difficult economy causing a drastic influx of debt claims. These challenges have caused a tremendous backlog of cases in all courts including the JP Court. This court is designed so that individuals can “have their day in court” without incurring unnecessary expense. No matter which side of the case an individual may fall, the law must prevail and due process must be swift. As the Justice of the Peace, I will ensure the effective and efficient operation of the “people’s court”. It is incumbent upon me to keep the docket progressing expeditiously, organized, and on-time. In the last two years, I have seen and personally experienced the challenges facing a court and have learned a great deal on how to work through an overcome some of these challenges. I pledge to listen to the facts on each case and then apply the relevant law in rendering a fair and impartial decision.
What qualities and experience set you apart from your opponent?
This is the “people’s court”. A JP is not required to be a lawyer or have a background in the justice system. However, I believe the expectation for anyone involved in a JP Court case would be that the Judge knows the law and has experience in the justice system. I believe having 16 years of meaningful experience in the judicial branch of government and broad knowledge of the law allows me to accurately and effectively serve the citizens of Precinct 4 beginning on January 1, 2023.
I began my career in the judicial branch of government by spending five years at the Washington County DA’s and District Clerk’s Offices. I gained experience in court document control and preparation for incoming criminal cases and other court proceedings.
I then spent four years in the Civil Division of the Comal County Criminal DA’s Office. I was responsible for reviewing juvenile and CPS case files, preparing court documents for the prosecutor, and documenting disposition and file updates for each.
Since 2014, I have been the Court Administrator for the Comal County Court at Law #2. For civil, criminal, and juvenile cases, I serve as the primary point of contact between the Court and all the relevant parties.
Besides the interpersonal aspects of my position, I am required to efficiently and effectively coordinate the Court’s docket to ensure the cases are timely handled and properly submitted into the Comal County case management system, which I work with daily. I have learned a great deal about the law. The opportunity to see real cases from all sides is invaluable.
I consider myself a trusted colleague of Comal County judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys. I also pride myself on being a trusted servant to the individuals who have been involved in the justice system.
