At first glance, it may seem like a simple matching game, requiring good memory skills. Or perhaps a quirky version of a domino game.
But upon closer look, it becomes quickly evident that the “tiles” used to play Mah Jongg are far from resembling any domino. The tiles include three suits (of one through nine) titled Bamboo (Sticks), Dots (Circles) and Craks (also called Characters). There are also Wind, Flower and Dragon tiles. The soap tile is aptly named for resembling a bar of soap. The object is to build a 14-tile hand.
The centuries-old game that originated in China is just as widely known for the skill and strategy it requires of its players, as it is for the close bonds it creates.
On March 24, players will participate in the fifth Mah Jongg Fun Day, benefiting Connections Individual and Family Services. Organizers are hoping to raise $5,000 for the nonprofit that provides a safe and supportive environment for homeless, abused and at-risk youth.
Peggy Morris has taught more than 100 people in New Braunfels how to play the game.
“We refer to her students as graduates of the Peggy Morris School of Mah Jongg,” said Suzanne Rogers, event co-chair. “We even had T-shirts made.”
The former third-grade teacher usually teaches eight, two-hour sessions to newbies. The rules of the game took a while to learn, but the payoff was worth it, she said.
“I could not go back to playing bridge after I learned how to play mahjong. With Mah Jongg, you have more flexibility,” she said.
For starters, unlike bridge which requires four players, Mah Jongg can be played with two, three or four players. Players also seem to share the same sentiment about the game – it offers an opportunity to socialize and meet people they might not have met otherwise.
“We are more than just Mah Jongg players,” Rogers said. “We are a support group as well. We all feel so blessed to have found this game that brought us all together.”
Jarri Odom, event co-chair, has been playing the game for about six years.
“We went to China on a cruise, and we learned how to play Mah Jongg,” Odom said.
Most players here follow the National Mah Jongg League rules. Each year, the league publishes new cards with the new hands for the year.
“Last year, two flowers and three suits made a hand,” Odom explained.
There is a lot of different activity going on in the middle of a game.
Tiles are being shuffled around in the center of the table.
“That’s what we call washing,” Odom said.
Tiles are being discarded. Tiles are being drawn. During a trade called a Charleston, tiles are traded to the right, to the left and across.
Some players, according to the type of play they prefer, stack tiles to build walls.
The game also involves dice and jokers.
“This game is so fun. Everyone enjoys it,” Odom said.
“If you can keep a good poker face and then just smile and act like you know what you are doing, you can play this game,” Morris said. “It’s a wonderful activity. It changed my life.”
The Mah Jongg Fun Day benefitting Connections Individual and Family Services will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at Christ Our King Anglican Church, 115 Kings Way. Registration is $50 per person or $200 for registering groups of four. The event will include lunch, mahjong setup, beverages, door prizes and a basket raffle. Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Register via email to suzyrogers@gmail.com or tiller-nancy@icloud.com. Participants also can register on the day of the event.
