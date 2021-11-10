After sorting out the details of what prosecutors called a senseless crime committed nearly five years ago, a Comal County jury on Wednesday deliberated 45 minutes before convicting Carter Cole Bomer of murdering Julius Thomas Chambers.
The jury panel of seven women, five men and two alternates heard from only a handful of witnesses during the guilt or innocence portion of the trial, which began early Tuesday and concluded without Bomer, 60, of Spring Branch, testifying just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The jury returned at 11:45 a.m. with its unanimous guilty verdict, read aloud by visiting Judge Dan Mills, subbing for Judge Dib Waldrip in 433rd District Court. Bomer and defense attorney Richard Jones shook their heads, in contrast to joyful gasps from Chambers’ widow and cousin.
“We are ecstatic about the verdict. We feel like justice was served — he was taken away way too early,” Chris Hustead, Chambers’ cousin. “He was a good man, a good father, and he had a big heart.”
Just after midnight on May 24, 2017, Chambers, 31, of Wimberley, Tara Lynn Delegram and Wade Andrew Duke were helping Bomer move junk cars and other items before a bank was to seize the home and surrounding property in the 500 block of Oak Breeze in Spring Branch.
Delegram and Duke testified that Bomer yelled a warning before he walked up to Chambers and fired a .22 revolver from point-blank range into his left temple.
Comal County Sheriff’s office deputies arrived eight minutes after Delegram called 9-1-1, and they found her comforting the mortally wounded Chambers, who was gasping and seizing on the ground. He was airlifted to San Antonio’s University Hospital, where he later succumbed.
Delegram said the trio helped Bomer, who could not read or write but didn’t seem to fully accept the repossession because he never packed a thing 24 hours before his eviction. He seemed more confused after the shooting.
Delegram testified she was torn by testifying against one friend to clear the other. Chambers met Bomer only two days before, and both amicably agreed that he purchase of two of the junk vehicles on the property.
Only one defense witness, a neighbor testifying to a lack of lighting in the neighborhood, was called to support one of Jones’ three reasons for reasonable doubt, with two coming from the Bexar County medical examiner.
First, the trajectory of the bullet that killed Chambers, who was 5-foot-5, had to be fired by someone taller than Bomer’s 5-foot-7 frame. Second, gunshot residue tests were not conducted on Bomer, Delegram and Duke; and third, the neighbor, whose testimony made Duke’s claim that from 10 feet away, he saw that the gun had a wooden grip.
Duke testified however, to seeing the gun fire. That flash of light, especially on a dark night, made it clear he saw Bomer fire the gun and then retreat to hide it inside his home, Assistant District Attorney Allison Buess said.
CCSO investigators testified that found the murder weapon wedged between two couch cushions. They charged Bomer with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony that prosecutors chose not to pursue.
Bomer’s murder conviction is punishable by up to life in prison and a $20,000 fine. Mills called for a pre-trial sentencing report, which usually takes between 30 and 45 days, before Waldrip assesses sentence.
The two-day proceeding answered many of the four Ws in the case. The fifth — why he shot Chambers — is only for Bomer to know.
“I don’t think we’ll ever know, why,” Hustead said.
April Chambers said she had 10 years with her husband. Their son is now 13.
“We were getting ready to move here (from Alaska) when we got the phone call (for the trial),” she said. “I’m happy to see there’s still hope for the justice system — we know how broken it can be. I think that’s what this whole 4 ½ years has been about — hope.
“I thank God for everything he has done. I don’t want to look at (Bomer’s) past, I just want to look forward. I want to raise our son as a good man with the great memories that we have (of his father).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.