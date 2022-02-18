Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 521 on Friday as health officials reported two fatalities while local hospitalizations continued to fall with the surge fueled by the omicron variant appearing to wane.
Officials confirmed the deaths of a New Braunfels woman in her 70s on Feb. 7 at home and a New Braunfels man in his 80s on Feb. 6 at a local hospital, the 21st and 22nd fatalities reported this month.
State officials reported 287 deaths, an increase of 29 deaths from the seven-day average a week ago. According to state data, 81,844 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
Local hospitalizations continued a downward trend, with facilities in Comal County caring for 21 patients, down four from the previous day and 19 a week ago, with seven in intensive care and four on ventilators.
According to county officials, about 66% of those patients were unvaccinated. Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 10.7%.
On Wednesday, there were at least 6,470 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to state data, down 2,473 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 10.7% of total hospital beds statewide.
County health officials reported 65 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the county to 29,774 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
On Thursday, officials reported 8,402 new cases statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 9,617, a decrease of 6,782 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
According to state data, 63.5% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 63.54%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 57.08%.
About 42.2 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 6.2 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
