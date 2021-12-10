The festive Central & South Texas Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run is today at 3 p.m. in Landa Park and benefits The Arthritis Foundation.
The run is in person this year after the pandemic last year made the run virtual and a “jingle drive” was held instead.
“We are excited to be back to jingling in person and all the precautions are in place to make sure everyone is safe,” Central, South and West Texas Arthritis Foundation Executive Director Angie Billingsley said. “After last year being virtual, it’s nice to be all together again.”
There were 500 runners registered as of Friday, and registration is still available in person at Landa Park the day of.
The run is located in New Braunfels and combines surrounding areas such as Austin and San Antonio residents.
The run’s goal is to raise $75,000. Top sponsors include ALTUS Biologics, Valero, H-E-B and Rheumatology Associates of South Texas.
The foundation is asking per CDC latest guidelines that all participants and volunteers wear a mask, social distance and bring their own water bottles.
If anyone or a member of their household has COVID symptoms, they should stay home.
There is a Timed 5k, an Untimed 5k and a virtual run. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to the top three finishers in each category.
There are also prizes for best individual costume, best team costume and best dog costume.
The foundation also picks honorees in categories to represent the foundation and spread awareness. Categories include youth, teen, adult, adult lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis.
This year, it added the military category.
“We are adding that new position just because the military are so much more frequently impacted by arthritis than the general population,” Billingsley said.
Foundation honorees are picked because they have compelling stories and are great advocates.
For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/26S2hIkMj and https://www.arthritis.org/events/jbr
