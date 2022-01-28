When polka star Alex Meixner announced that he and wife Paula would be leaving their home in Florida and becoming residents of our great city, a loud cheer of hurray erupted throughout the local music scene.
Joining a list of our local music stars like Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers and Cody Canada, Alex brings a welcome burst of energy that will be embraced by our local musicians. I’ve known Alex for many years and he is one of the nicest and most humble musicians I have ever met. Like many of his fans, we have always hoped he would move here someday. So, like you, now that he is making our city his new home, I had questions. Why now?
“There’s a lot of things that led me to decide to move to New Braunfels,” Alex explained. “I’ve been coming to New Braunfels for over 22 years. I love this town, it’s an amazing place. The people here have been so welcoming to me. I have been pursuing a lot of travel work too but I’m at a point in my life where Paula and I would like to settle down and not have me on the road as much. If there’s one place where I can do that, where I’ll have the opportunity to stretch my talents in so many different ways, the mix of Krause’s Café and New Braunfels is just a perfect match. My band is not moving here but Krause’s opens up the opportunity for me to collaborate with a myriad of artists. It will help to expand and enrich the cultural fabric of New Braunfels with a heavy emphasis on the traditions that is the basis of the town. It will also allow it to continue to evolve as is my basic ethos.”
Alex contributed some tasty polka vibes to a track called ‘Friends’ on the new Walt Wilkins album. He expressed his desire to do more of these collaborations.
“Working with Walt and Tina Wilkins is one of those things I’m super excited about. There’s a lot of other artists I’ve been talking to and we are looking at doing some work together at Krause’s that I think is going to be very exciting for the community and for myself personally. I’m super stoked anytime I get to work with such talented and creative artists. New Braunfels has such a large music community in the surrounding area. These musicians are open to different things as well. As my father would have put it, ‘It’s the same church, just a different pew.’ It’s just great to see all these different facets being able to come together. The Sniders have done a great job of cultivating that foundation at Krause’s and I’m excited to be involved in the expansion of that.”
Chris Snider, owner of Krause’s Café, explained his vision of what Meixner’s role will be.
“Enhancing the entertainment at Krause’s by bringing the best of what he has seen and done across the country in an array of venues,” said Chris. “Alex has a unique perspective on polka and an energy for music that Krause’s customers can benefit from.”
Chris also shared Alex’s reason for moving to New Braunfels.
“It was actually something he and my dad had conversations about when Krause’s was first reopening. Fast forward and Alex has grown a little road weary while Krause’s is really hitting its stride. It seemed like a great time to collaborate.”
Chris also shared his vision of what the future holds now that Alex is on board. “Krause’s is starting to bring some big acts in from overseas beginning with Pech & Schwefel from Austria in March. We are also more committed than ever to working with regional musicians to find fun and relevant tie-ins to Krause’s. No one can turn a great song into a polka like Alex Meixner.”
If you want to catch Alex and his band doing what they do best, get your tickets now to his annual Maifest concerts on May 27 and 28 at KrausesCafe.com.
