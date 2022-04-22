FABIAN DEALVA
My name is Fabian C. DeAlva, and I am running for New Braunfels, City Council for District Two. I have a background in logistics being in the military for over 21 years. We moved back to Texas in 2019 and this is our forever city. I have three awesome children and a beautiful, kindhearted, amazing wife. To Start off I am not a Politician. I am running for the people of New Braunfels. I decided to do this because I felt this was the best way I could give back to the city and the citizens of New Braunfels. Yes, it will be time consuming. Yes, it will take time away from my family. I understand it will be challenging at times, but I am up for the challenge, and I will do my best if I am given an opportunity to represent District 2 on May 7, 2022.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I am a Texan, born and raised here in this great state. I will represent the people of New Braunfels because they are the voice. I listen to their concerns and how we can make our city better with the growth in our city and surrounding areas. Also, I am not on any one’s coat tails; I am not associated with any groups. I establish foundations for others to be successful not just myself. This is a team effort from citizens and city representatives to come together so we can be successful as one. I do not look for recognition, or acknowledgement when I do something for other people. I am a humble individual, but I do express pride in others when we accomplish personal goals and achievements. Finally, I am running for City Council not for myself but for the people of District 2.
What do you think are the top needs in District 2?
The top four needs in District 2 in my opinion are the Library, Klein Road expansion, FM 725 expansion, and Zipp Family Sporting Complex. The library near Klein Road elementary will be a huge positive impact to our community if we can get this built with proposed 2023 bond election. Currently most people must travel 20 minutes to the main library on the other side of town. This will bring our community closer together if we can start the construction in the next couple of years in my opinion. Also, the completion of Klein Rd., between FM 725 and Walnut to help improve traffic flow in this area. To add proper marked crossing on the entire road with signage or blinking lights to help assist with traffic congestion. Many vehicles do not realize that there is a speed zone of 20 MPH in the morning before school and afternoon when school lets out. Also, the project of FM 725 expanding the road to a double lane after County Line Rd. needs to be address as well. Traffic gets backed up for miles both ways in the morning and evening. This will only improve the flow of traffic if we can get it done sooner before more housing developments go up. Finally, Zipp Family Sporting Complex, hopefully that will make it on the proposed 2023 bond election as well, this will bring great revenue to the city, and we can have areas to take our families out to play ball or go for walks.
As a newcomer to elected office, what will you bring to the table?
I bring to the table an open mind, honesty, and will show that I do care about citizens’ concerns and not just the city’s progress. Having an open mind would benefit me because I cannot just go with my heart, I need to process the ideas that will benefit the citizens of New Braunfels and the city with respect to our growth. Also, to be honest. I would be honest with my votes that would benefit both the people and the city of New Braunfels. Again, I am not a Politician; I do not have all the answers. I know I will make mistakes, but I will own them. I will seek guidance and find the best solution for all of us to be on the right side to help moderate growth in the city and surrounding areas. Finally, I will have compassion to understand citizens’ concerns with our city issues and help them find good solutions that will benefit them.
CHRIS WILLIS
In 1979, I was born at Robins Airforce Base, GA. In 1997, I graduated, before my class, from Derby High School in Derby, Kansas. I joined the military at 17 years old and served in the U.S. Army as an Infantryman Mortarman. During my service I volunteered to become a paratrooper, combat lifesaver, a designated marksman, and a fire direction center operator. While I stationed stateside, I volunteered for many other tasks and duties within my unit. After my enlistment I moved to Texas and worked on a ranch while earning a degree in Social Science- Psychology. After meeting my wife (a New Braunfels native), we decided to move to New Braunfels in 2006. We were married at the Texas Handmade Furniture Museum and later we started our family. During that time, I also went back to college and earned my second degree, Bachelors of Criminal Justice- Law Enforcement. Over the next several years I worked in the criminal justice field as a police officer, juvenile probation officer, and crisis/hostage negotiation team member while primarily working with youth and veterans. This gave me a sense of fulfillment in helping those around me. After retiring, I started working on a nonprofit to help other veterans and their families in New Braunfels and around the county. My wife is a Texas A&M Aggies who works for a local municipal electric utility company. We are currently raising our two daughters (Piper and Keira) who are 6th generation New Braunfels natives.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ChrisWillisforNBTX2
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I was raised with and have always felt a sense of civic duty and service for my Country and community. Whether that service was as an Army Paratrooper taking on hostile forces overseas or serving in the criminal justice field. During my career serving our community and country, I accumulated decades of experience and community involvement knowledge. I participated in past New Braunfels City University and the Comal County University. I’ve served on four city committees and was chair of two of them. I volunteer to mentor veterans in the Eugene E. Hooper Veteran Treatment Court of Comal County for the last few years and currently facilitating a peer group to help veterans’ individual needs. I have attended years of city council meetings, workshops, and area presentations. Including Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and Texas Department of Transportation meetings, where I voiced the concerns of my neighbors. I have participated in the 2019 Bond and (with a small group of people) was able to get much needed road improvements for District Four placed on the bond. I’m currently participating with the 2023 Bond and I am trying to get more needed capital improvement projects to District 2.
I am organized, motivated, driven and willing to meet with the residents of the district. I am willing to help break the paradigm with new ways to address the concerns of a growing community. I have served in many capacities, all while finding time to volunteer with one of my favorite programs NBISD’s “WatchDOGS” Program at my daughters’ school.
I am a Conservative Christian who fears God and who will serve District Two with his guidance.
What do you think are the top needs in District 2?
I moved to District 2 after living in another part of the city for 12 years. During my four years in this district, I have watched multiple subdivisions developed with no city facilities and little opportunities for local businesses to expand their family operations. The 2020 census showed New Braunfels as one of the fastest growing cities in the nation and District 2 as being the fastest growing district in our city. With that kind of incredible growth, the district has not seen a balance of commercial facilities. With roughly 15% of land inside of the city limits still vacant and considered Agricultural/ Pre-Development District we can bring in multiuse development opportunities. This would allow locally owned establishments to expand to additional locations.
Growth is not the only concern needing the city’s attention. New Braunfels is now over 90,000 residents. We need to continue to increase the size of our police and fire department. They need the city’s help to increase their ability to attract new applicants. We could also benefit from replacing their old and outdated equipment. We are currently building several new fire stations and a new police department. But we need to look closer at replacing the old vehicles currently being used but the departments. With firefighter (that are certified mechanics) working overtime to keep ambulances running and patrol cars from 2016 or older patrolling our city, we need to find ways to help those individuals we entrusted to protect ourselves and our loved ones. There are ways to do this without adding to our already increasing taxes. By requesting special use grants, we can bring more federal money to our first responders. We can also form special districts where the voters can then reallocate the use of our current city’s sales taxes.
As a newcomer to elected office, what will you bring to the table?
When elected, I will bring an added energy and desire to help the city grow while continuing to celebrate its history. I will also bring to the council skills and knowledge I learned while serving our country and community. My upbringing and time in the military have taught me that integrity is of the utmost importance, teamwork when working on different tasks is essential, and a person’s word is imperative to build trust. My training and career in the criminal justice field has helped me develop outside-the-box thinking when problem solving unique issues. The relationships I have developed with organizations and residents throughout the city will allow council to reach out to more knowledgeable individuals on subject matters concerning our community. My experience leading different committees, helping guide people from all ages and walks of life through difficult points in their own lives, understanding of project budgets, and a knowledge of New Braunfels history has made me an invaluable asset for our community. I also want to work with surrounding cities to bring additional opportunities to the residents of our city.
Since my first year as a resident of New Braunfels, I have worked outside the public’s eye to help where I can. Being in an elected office will not change what I have already been doing, my drive to do it, or the way in which I do it. Elected office will only put a face and name to just one of the many people working to make New Braunfels the greatest city in the greatest state of our amazing nation. I do this for the love of my country and my community, not the title of the position that I will hold.
