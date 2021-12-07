Two suspects who authorities say tussled with law enforcement were taken to jail following separate incidents Saturday night and early Tuesday.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said the first involved a man who allegedly hit an intervening officer during a barroom skirmish on Saturday.
Officers were called to an establishment in the 300 block of West San Antonio Street around 10:21 p.m. after an off-duty peace officer working security at the location reported an assault in progress.
”A man got into an argument with bar staff and in the process inadvertently hit a female bar patron,” he said. “An argument ensued between the male and the female’s boyfriend, and the officer tried to break it up.”
Ferguson said the officer, who was working outside of his duties with a San Antonio-area police department, was slapped in the face by the first man.
“As the officer tried to take the man into custody for the assault, (the suspect) began to resist and spit in the officer’s face,” Ferguson said.
James David Taylor, 32, of Seguin, was taken to the Comal County Jail and charged with assault of a peace officer, a second-degree felony, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, search or transport, a Class A misdemeanor. Taylor was released Sunday after posting $33,000 bond.
Traffic stop
Ferguson said around 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, New Braunfels Police Department units spotted a white Chevy 1500 truck committing traffic violations in the 200 block of State Highway 46 South. Minutes later they pulled over the vehicle with three occupants, in the 1000 block of the Interstate 35 southbound frontage.
“Based on several observations officers had reason to believe there were narcotics in the vehicle,” Ferguson said. “They brought in a K-9 officer who alerted (to drugs) during an outside search of the vehicle, which gave probable cause to conduct an inside search.”
That search turned up a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine and three small paper bags containing the drug, each totaling less than 1 gram, Ferguson said.
Arrested were Cody Michael Garland, 20, of New Braunfels, Erin Ray Waitschies, also 20, of Seguin, and Timothy Lee Hansmann, 28, of New Braunfels. Each was charged with possessing a penalty 1 controlled substance, under 1 gram, a state jail felony.
“Because there were hree bags located in separate areas of the vehicle, they all were charged,” Ferguson said.
After being placed in handcuffs and led to the back of a patrol car, Ferguson said Hansmann became non-compliant and refused to enter the vehicle.
“Eventually he got inside the vehicle and while en route to the county jail, he made comments to one of the officers that constituted harassment,” Ferguson said. “When the officer asked if it was a threat, (Hansmann) said ‘yes.’”
Hansmann was also charged with harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, and resisting search or transport, a Class A misdemeanor. The harassment charge was dismissed for lack of probable cause; Hansmann remained jailed on the other two in lieu of $8,000 bond.
Garland and Waitschies, each held on the possession charge, also remained jailed Tuesday afternoon. Garland was under $5,000 bond and Waitschies awaiting bond.
Meat & meth
In an unrelated incident, police called to a store in the 800 block of Loop 337 for a theft in progress around 7:30 p.m. Monday, searched a male suspect that store managers suspected of hiding meat in his coat, Ferguson said.
“When they searched him, they discovered a bag containing 8.6 grams of methamphetamine,” Ferguson said.
Dusty Ryan Culp, 22, of New Braunfels was taken to the county lockup and charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams. Culp remained jailed Tuesday under $10,000 bond.
