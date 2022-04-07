A parking lot along Elizabeth Avenue that provides direct access to Wurstfest, Circle Arts Theatre and Landa Park Miniature Golf is now officially open.
Officials from New Braunfels, Wurstfest, New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, New Braunfels Utilities and other stakeholder groups gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon opening the lot.
The project, part of the $1.2 million Elizabeth Avenue realignment work, provides pedestrian enhancements with a new sidewalk adjacent to the buildings and a new roadway and access to the facilities without crossing the street. The realignment also includes improvements to the intersection with Landa Park Drive.
“It has turned out to be a wonderful new area to welcome our visitors and our closest neighbors who come, either for just Wurstfest, just to play golf, just to go to the park or just to go to Circle Arts, or they come and stay and do all of those things while they’re here,” New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman said. “And that’s the whole purpose.”
District 3 Council member Harry Bowers said the lot serves as a “significant safety upgrade” for people attending events in the area.
“As many of you know, folks going to Circle Arts as well as Wurstfest and other activities here had to play ‘Frogger’ with traffic on many occasions,” Bowers said, referring to the video game where players navigate frogs across a busy road. “And that’s not safe for anybody, regardless of anybody who is mobility-impaired or not mobility-impaired. It wasn’t a safe environment whatsoever. And for those who try to hack a golf ball, like myself every once and awhile, they protect people’s vehicles now that the parking lot is farther away from the golf course.”
Bowers acknowledged that the project took longer than expected but added that he believed that “everybody’s very happy with the final (product).”
“To do things right, sometimes it takes a little bit longer — weather delays and things of that nature — but it’s a great safety improvement to our park, our community and once again, things like Wurstfest and Circle Arts,” he said.
Garry Ford, the city’s transportation and capital improvements director, described the project as a “critical project on pedestrian safety” and pointed out the water quality pond constructed as part of the work that he said is designed to drain runoff from the parking lot before the water gets into the Comal River.
“I think it’s a model project for us on how we do things here at the city,” Ford said.
Funding for the water quality pond came through the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Program.
Kathy Meurin, president of the NBEDC Board, who provided funding for the design and construction of the parking lot and street realignment, said, “the focus of our work is to work on projects that help improve the quality of life for the citizens of New Braunfels.”
“We make strategic investments that benefit all of the community,” Meurin said. “We are proud to be part of this Elizabeth Avenue project. It’s important to our community as it connects Hinman Island, Landa Park, Prince Solms Park and the Comal River Recreation Area. Additionally, Wurstfest continues to be one of our largest economic generators for our community.”
The portion of Elizabeth Avenue that runs adjacent to Circle Arts Theatre and the Wurstfest grounds to Hinman Island Drive is open to traffic for access to the parking lot but closed to thru-traffic.
Elizabeth Avenue from Hinman Island Drive to Torrey Street remains closed as NBU contractors continue work installing a 24-inch water main and replacing aging sewer lines as part of the Castell Avenue water line project. When completed, the project will provide an additional 24-inch transmission mainline needed to send water from downtown New Braunfels to the County Line ground storage tank and surrounding areas.
According to NBU Chief Executive Officer Ian Taylor, work would continue until late May.
“This is significant infrastructure that we’re building,” Taylor said. “These are generational projects that we are all experiencing. We’re sorry about the road closures.”
NBU provides up-to-date traffic impacts for its capital improvement projects online at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
