Officials with New Braunfels Utilities say they have received reports of a door-to-door salesperson soliciting sales claiming to work with a solar company partnered with NBU.
However, NBU does not maintain any partnerships with solar companies, and officials urge customers to avoid sharing their utility bills or personal information with strangers.
NBU Engineer Patrick Brawner said from time to time, the utility receives reports from customers that they got a visit from a salesperson selling residential photovoltaic systems stating they are from NBU or partnering with NBU.
“We actually don’t do any partnerships with solar companies or residential (photovoltaic systems) sales,” Brawner said. “Taking any sort of favorites in that market could deter a new entry for smaller companies. It’s just not something that we’re wanting to pick winners and losers on. It’s not our place to do that. Those contractors have a relationship between them and the customers, and the only part where we come into it is where they interconnect with us and what the rates look like. That’s the issue that we are running into — people are using our name to generate sales.”
Brawner said customers could find information about solar energy online at www.nbutexas.com/solar-energy. Customers can also report any suspicious activity to COGen@nbutexas.com or 830-608-8951.
He also recommends customers speak with several different contractors to discuss their needs and goals so the solar provider can appropriately size and acquire a system that meets those requirements.
Brawner added that the utility had not received any calls from customers saying they had signed a contract with the door-to-door salesperson in the initial visit but had scheduled follow-up meetings.
“That should be an informative process for them to become better subject matter experts with this equipment,” he said. “Oftentimes what we see is that some customers are under the impression that a solar only system will power their homes in an outage situation when actually that equipment is designed to shut off in an outage situation.”
Brawner said there are a lot of misconceptions that customers can run into.
“Generally, the process they should follow is to meet with several contractors, pick one and have them submit plans to us before signing any contracts,” he said. “Once those plans have received approval, that’s when NBU would suggest you go through and sign legal documents.”
Gregory Thomas, NBU’s chief engineer of electric services, said there are reputable solar providers that talk with NBU customers and work with them to get the appropriate solar systems interconnected with the utility.
“We are certainly there to help facilitate that and interconnect with those solar systems,” Thomas said. “It’s not to the point that there is a need for us, the utility provider, to enter that arena and maybe explore a partnership. It could be considered exclusionary if we selected a handful of providers, only to then turn down some other providers. We would have to be very careful of that process.”
Thomas said the utility has not gotten to the point where they have an approved vendor list for solar providers.
“It’s not to say over the long term we won’t explore that, but we haven’t seen that need up until this point in time,” he said. “There could be some pros and cons, but one of the pros of going that direction would be to get the correct information out there to our customers.”
Yes, Thomas said, some providers are possibly providing some falsehoods to customers — the biggest falsehood is that they state they are associated or partnering with NBU.
“They may try to wordsmith it in a very shrewd fashion to give the impression that we’re somehow supportive of them as a company interconnecting a system,” Thomas said. “Maybe the second falsehood that they will convey is that somehow or another, they can get your electric bill down to zero. That’s a very common statement that they will make and that is simply not accurate.”
Even if the system were sized to offset all of the customer’s electric consumption, Thomas said some fixed charges will apply.
“There is simply no way to get an electric bill to zero,” he said. “We don’t directly buy back excess to where we can offset those fixed charges. A new one that they will try to convey is that a solar system might allow them to ride through a very severe event. Most systems are not there to allow a customer to go off-grid and withstand a winter storm (like February 2021) by itself.”
Thomas said that the customer would need a solar system with a large battery, and the vast majority of systems do not have that capability.
“This is far from the first time this has happened, and it certainly won’t be the last,” he said. “But we definitely have to step in and try to convey the right information and allow customers to make the best decision possible.
These are very expensive systems, in the tens of thousands of dollars, and the last thing that anyone wants is for a customer to install such a system only to have it not meet their expectations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.