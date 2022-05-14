In 1949, Landa Park had a new manager, R.V. “Bob” Abshire, who ran the Landa Park boat and bicycle concession in the previous years. The July 4, 1949, emphasis was on a beauty contest with a square- dance and Western theme. The crown went to brown-eyed, blond beauty, Mary Lou Jardahl of San Antonio. Other contestants were Doris Timmermann, Arline Weinaug, Nelvia Kowald, Molly Dillard, Shirley Rice, Dorothy Ulbrecht, and Joyce Mittendorf.
Shortly before the event, for marketing and public relations and to stimulate interest, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Walthar, in Western costumes with a loud-speaker playing square-dance tunes, drove a caravan of two cars filled with New Braunfels girls — Anne Timmermann, Nanette Mergle, Melba Bose, Gloria Calhoun, Jo Karbach, Wallie Gerlich, Phyllis Berger, and Frances Triesch — to the surrounding communities of Seguin, San Marcos, Luling, and Lockhart. Their purpose was to invite everyone to come to Landa Park for the July 4 celebration and they succeeded. It was another grand Independence Day in the park. Both the beauty contest and the dance that followed were well attended.
On August 4-6, 1950, the Texas Junior Chamber of Commerce (the Jaycees) staged the first Miss Texas Pageant in Landa Park. State chairman of the project was Bob Abshire, who also continued as the Landa Park manager. Rachelle Mendlovitz served as program coordinator. The Jaycees, as always, planned well. Committees were organized to cover every contingency, including hospitality and special events. Mrs. Preston Staats and Mrs. W.J. Wagenfuehr accepted the responsibility of Hospitality Co-chairman. Serving on their Hospitality Committee were: Mrs. Vearl Sissel, Mrs. A.J. Luckett, Mrs. Othmar Baetge, Mrs. Axtel Byles, Mrs. Sam Carter, Mrs. H.C. McKenna, Mrs. J. H. Schleyer, Mrs. Rennie Wright, Mrs. Gladys Hopson, Mrs. Shelley Burt, Mrs. F.M. Autry, Mrs. Herbert Schneider, Mrs. Edwin Staats, Jr., Mrs. Don Offerman, Mrs. C.F. Naeglin, Mrs. A.J. Leissner, Mrs. Terry Adams, Mrs. A.D. Nuhn, Mrs. K.J. Fiedler, Mrs. Aubrey Bryans, Mrs. Louis Buck, Doris Timmermann, Donna Gene Ludwig, Mrs. A.B. Dabney, Mrs. Jim Ed Jett, Mrs. Milton Kaderli, and Mrs. Jerome Nowotny.
The responsibilities of the Hospitality Committee were to supervise the registration of each entrant to the contest, see to each contestant having a chaperone, and, also ensure that each contestant attended every function. A committee member, Mrs. Don Offerman was given a special assignment: It was her responsibility to assure the judges that no contestant was wearing “falsies,” and overstating her assets to gain a competitive edge.
The Hospitality Committee’s responsibility was also to work in conjunction with the Special Events Committee that provided luncheons, dinners and other forms of entertainment for the contestants. Members of that committee were Kenneth J. Fielder, F.M. Autry, John Karbach, Joe Chapman, Homuth Weidner, Othmar Baetge, Marvin Jarisch, and Ralph DeStefano.
The New Braunfels Jr. Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) did a great job. The saying in New Braunfels was, “If you want it done, ask the Jaycees.” The group was made up of many young men who, returning from World War II, were most grateful to be back in their hometown, or in the case of a newcomer, was eager to make New Braunfels his hometown.
The publicity for New Braunfels and Landa Park was outstanding, as were arrangements for the pageant. A platform-stage was constructed over the water across from the west side of the high diving board. There were 3,000 seats for spectators around the pool that were provided by the Fourth Army. For the convenience of the contestants, several large mirrors were installed in the bathhouse. Carpeting was laid throughout the bathhouse to protect the contestants’ evening gowns.
Margaret Sue Sommers, a 20-year-old University of Texas co-ed from Dallas was named Miss Texas. She was chosen from a field of 23 contestants. Geneva Wilson, Miss Brazos Valley from Cameron, was runner-up. Third place went to popular Miss Kerrville, Anne Catherine Davidson. Other girls in the final five were Pola Ellis, Miss Alice, and Carol Whitmer, Miss Houston. Each received a trophy along with Miss New Braunfels, Joy Leming, who served as hostess to all the contestants.
Alex Chesser was the pageant’s witty Master of Ceremonies who introduced each contestant vying for the title of Miss Texas as she appeared in a bathing suit, evening gown, or costume of her choice when she presented her talent event during the pageant. The title winner, Margaret Sue Sommers, a mezzo-soprano, sang “Jealousy” and Summertime” for her talent numbers.
Along with the title of Miss Texas, Miss Sommers received a $500 college scholarship provided by Comette Nylons of New Braunfels and a five-year supply of nylon stockings. A new wardrobe, including accessories, was furnished by Joske’s, Frost Bros., and Vogue of San Antonio. She represented Texas in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she was a semi-finalist receiving a $1,000 scholarship. New Braunfels Jaycees funded her transportation to the Miss America contest. Margaret Sue Sommers returned to New Braunfels to serve as a judge in the 1951 Miss Texas Pageant.
-To Be Continued-
This column is based on the book New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and its People by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales. For more information visit www.friendsforlandapark.org. Books available for sale at the Parks Office in Landa Park.
