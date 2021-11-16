The New Braunfels Police Department is respected everywhere except on the softball field, where it has yet to win its first Blue Santa/Green Santa Annual Charity Softball title.
Players from the New Braunfels police and fire departments, Comal County Sheriff’s Office and a community team will compete in the Kiwanis Club of New Braunfels’ 10th annual event on Saturday. Three games will be played beginning at 5 p.m. at the New Braunfels Little League Complex, 3565 Loop 337 in New Braunfels.
Proceeds benefit the Blue Santa program, administered by the New Braunfels Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and Green Santa program, run by CCSO staffers and supported by the Comal County Citizens Sheriff’s Alumni Association.
Both programs fund purchases of Christmas gifts by both organizations, which annually deliver more than 1,000 holiday gifts to underprivileged city and county families.
Thomas Greenstein, event organizer, said Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp with toss the ceremonial first pitch before the first game, featuring the NBPD against the CCSO. The second game pits the community squad, Quit Your Pitching, against defending champion NBFD. Winners of the two will play in the championship game.
“The gates open at 4 p.m. and the first game is at 5 p.m.,” Greenstein said. “We’re going to have food, games, raffle, and it’s kid-friendly — we’re going to have a Kids Zone and Santa Photo Booth for the kids.”
The pandemic canceled last year’s event, but the Blue Santa and Green Santa programs still delivered record numbers of gifts for children who otherwise wouldn’t have had Christmas.
“These are good charities that help a lot of children,” Greenstein said. “This is a great community relations event for the police, fire and sheriff’s departments — especially the NBFD team, who likes to beat the NBFD as much as they can.”
Greenstein said the event’s first six years featured games between the NBPD and CCSO. In its second year, the NBFD ended the CCSO’s seven-year championship reign. CCSO won the next year and NBFD won the 2019 title. The NBPD has perennially received the frosted pink donut trophy going to the losing team.
Tickets are $5 and available at the Kiwanis Club of New Braunfels, NBFD, NBPD and CCSO offices and at the gate on Saturday.
