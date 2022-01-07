New Braunfels City Council members on Wednesday gave initial approval to a map reconfiguring the six single-member districts for city council representation in response to data from the 2020 Census of the community’s changing demographics.
The council’s decision to approve Draft Map B came after reviewing draft maps, studying population-demographic tables and holding a public hearing during the Wednesday special session.
The choice also came after the city’s 10-member redistrict committee voted to recommend Draft Map B last month, which mostly came about from the committee’s review and input and after a public comment period.
Two draft maps were up for discussion and consideration.
The initial approval map will now go before the council for a second and final reading on Monday.
As all district boundaries were redrawn on the recommended map, some residents could find themselves in a different council district from before.
According to Rezzin Pullum, an associate attorney with the Austin-based Bojorquez Law Firm, the consultant working with the city on the redistricting process, goals include giving each city council district roughly 15,062 residents and ensuring minority voting rights are protected.
An exact equality of population is not required, according to Pullum, but a total maximum deviation of no more than 10% in total population between the most heavily populated and the least populated council member districts should be achieved based on the most recent census to complete a legally sound redistricting plan.
Draft Map B contains a deviation of 3.6%, and according to Pullum, the recommended map does not indicate any “substantial retrogression” in minority voting power.
However, during the public comment period, one New Braunfels woman expressed dissatisfaction to council members that the percentage of Hispanic residents of voting age in districts 1 and 5 in the proposed maps shrank slightly compared to the existing boundaries, while the percentage of the non-Hispanic population of voting age slightly increased.
“There was no ‘substantial retrogression,’ but there was enough tweaking, enough trimming, enough changing to change the bottom line,” said Maria Saenz-Rodriguez, adding that she served as a member of the Comal County 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. “It resulted in a decrease of minority voting power. They’re very subtle. Unless you take a microscope and look at these things, you don’t see it…it makes a difference in a city this size. Every person counts.”
For example, in District 1 under Draft Map B, which was approved by council members, the percentage of Hispanic voters would decrease from 45.79% under current boundaries to 44.76%. In comparison, the percentage of white voters would increase from 45.45% to 47.18%.
In district 5 under Draft Map B, the percentage of Hispanic voters would decrease from 41.94% to 41.36, while the percentage of white voters would increase from 50.19% to 50.86%.
Pullum had told council members that he was “very confident” that map B would meet all legal criteria.
Under Draft Map B, District 1 would have 82 more people with a population of 15,105. District 2 would have 6,146 fewer people for a population of 14,890 and District 3 would have 1,711 more people with 15,051.
District 4 would have 1,707 fewer people under Draft Map B for a population of 15,281, District 5 would have 1,129 more people for a population of 15,291, and District 6 would have 4,931 more people for a population of 14,752.
“We have taken time to study this,” Mayor Rusty Brockman said after the meeting. “We also have a consulting firm that is not brand new to New Braunfels. We were very fortunate to have the firm that has been doing this at least twice that I’m aware of. When you have consistency from that leadership level that our staff, through (City Attorney Valeria) Acevedo’s leadership, feels comfortable with, has a good rapport with and has good communication, I think that says a lot for their recommendation.”
Brockman also expressed appreciation for the 10 members who served on the redistricting committee.
Under current boundaries and 2020 Census figures, District 2, which includes the southern and southeastern parts of the city, mainly in Guadalupe County, is the largest district by population, with 21,036 residents, 5,974 people over the target population, a deviation of 39.67%. In contrast, District 6, which includes the central part of town, is the smallest district, with 9,821 residents, 5,241 people below the target population, a deviation of minus 34.79%.
According to Pullum, that added up to a total maximum deviation of 74.46%, prompting the redistricting process.
District 1, the southwestern part of the city, is closest to the ideal population with 15,062 residents, while District 3, the northwestern area, contains 13,340 residents. District 4, which includes areas in the north and northeastern parts of the city, has 16,988 residents. District 5, which includes downtown and locations on the eastern side of the city, has 14,162 people.
According to the 2020 Census, New Braunfels’ population is 90,370 residents, increasing about 56.5% from the 2010 count of 57,740.
The draft maps, as well as population and demographic tables, have been published on the city’s website for public review at www.nbtexas.org/redistricting.
City officials want to adopt the final map before Jan. 19 for the redistricting maps to apply to the May 2022 municipal election. Jan. 19 is the first day a candidate can file for placement on the ballot for seats representing District 1 and 2 on the council.
A full agenda for Monday’s meeting is available on the city’s website at www.nbtexas.org.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
