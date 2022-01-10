Comal County health officials reported 352 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest number of new cases reported in one day since the pandemic began, while local hospitalizations continue to climb.
The newly reported cases bring the total number in the county to 22,637 since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
The county has reported 1,436 new cases this month, more than the entire month of December, which accounted for 976 new cases.
The surge in new cases is likely fueled by the omicron variant, which county officials identified for the first time in two cases reported on Friday.
Comal County Epidemiologist Connie Alaniz said on Friday that "the omicron variant now accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States, so if you have a positive COVID-19 test, it is likely the omicron variant."
Regular COVID-19 tests do not detect which variant is involved, which requires genomic sequencing, a process separate from regular virus tests and one that not all labs can perform.
On Sunday, 42,791 new cases were reported statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 51,335. The new cases represent an increase of 24,872 compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
Local hospitals reported caring for 44 patients, an increase of five from Friday and 21 from a week ago, with 10 in intensive care and three on ventilators.
About 83% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to health officials.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 10.1% on Monday, an increase from the 9% rate reported on Friday.
On Saturday, there were at least 9,872 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to state data, an increase of 3,298 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients currently occupy 15.9% of total hospital beds statewide.
No deaths were reported on Monday. The county's death toll remains at 486.
As of Sunday, 75,281 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
Vaccines and testing
According to state data, Comal County is ahead of the curve, with 61.95% of residents ages 5 and older fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 61.57%.
The fully vaccinated rate in neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, stood at 55.63%. About 40 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 5.1 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county's health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment.
Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
COVID-19 testing in New Braunfels is also available at a site operated by Grand Avenue Pharmacy located at 894 Loop 337 Unit B, Riverside ER at 1860 S. Seguin Ave., Lonestar 24 HR ER at 1751 Medical Way and Christus Promptu Urgent Care at 1659 State Highway 46.
The Texas Department of State Health Services provides a map of testing locations at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
