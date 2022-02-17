A Comal County jury on Thursday evening found a New Braunfels man innocent of two second-degree felony charges in a 2020 hit-and-run that injured two women, but guilty on four other charges, three of which involved his assault on law officers during his arrest.
The panel of eight men and four women unanimously found Adrian Garza Jr., 23, of New Braunfels, not guilty of two counts of aggravated assault against the women in a hotel parking lot just after 1 a.m. on June 1, 2020. The same panel will determine his punishment on convictions of leaving an accident involving serious bodily injury, assault against a peace officer, harassment of a public servant, and retaliation.
Assault on a peace officer or public servant carries an enhancement to make it an aggravated assault, regardless of the degree of injury, which is a first-degree felony punishable by 5 to 99 years to life in prison.
Convictions on second-degree felonies carry up to 10 years deferred adjudication to between 2 and 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000. The remaining convictions range from third-degree felonies to state jail felonies with punishments ranging from deferred adjudication to between 180 days to 2 years to 10 years in prison.
It took 433rd District Court Judge Dib Waldrip 40 minutes to read what he termed as a “complex” jury charge that outlined Garza’s six charges. He carefully read 15 pages of definitions of terms contained in the jury charge, which asked jurors to consider if actions taken by Garza and the women during their 1½-minute encounter were or were not justified under state law.
After deliberating two hours, the jury agreed with defense attorneys Glen Peterson and Vikash Bhakta, who argued Garza felt threatened enough to act in self-defense and drive away from the women they said chastised and assaulted him for nearly hitting them as they walked their dog.
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp presented witness testimony and videos and photos from the where the women were struck by Garza’s Dodge Ram pickup truck, the Howard Johnson’s hotel in the 1100 block of Oasis Street and Garza’s arrest a half-hour later across town in the 600 block of Creek Avenue.
The video of Garza cursing, kicking and spitting at two New Braunfels Police Department officers trying to seat belt him inside a police car, resulted in his convictions on the other charges. Although he apologized for his behavior, Garza couldn’t explain his failure to report stick around after the accident or report it to officers during his arrest.
Garza has been free on $72,500 bond since his release from the county lockup on June 23, 2020. Following closing arguments and jurors began deliberations on guilt and innocence around 1:45 p.m. and delivered the verdicts just before 4 p.m.
Waldrip said between seven and 10 witnesses were scheduled for the punishment phase, which began shortly after the verdicts and lasted until 6 p.m. Thursday. Waldrip ordered jurors and litigants to return at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
