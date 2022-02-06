A man wielding a sword was shot and injured by New Braunfels police early Sunday morning, authorities said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said officers were called around 5 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Redbud Lane for reports of a “suspicious person causing multiple disturbances.”
“After several minutes, the suspect exited the residence carrying a sword, immediately lunged toward the officer and swung the sword at the officer,” Ferguson said. “The officer fired his firearm, striking the suspect.”
Ferguson did not indicate what part of the man's body was hit. He said the man attempted to flee back inside the residence when officers deployed a taser and took him into custody without further incident.
Ferguson said New Braunfels Fire Department paramedics transported Jacob Leon Burzynski, 30, of New Braunfels, to an area hospital in stable condition.
“Burzynski is considered in custody for aggravated assault of a peace officer, pending his release from the hospital, with bond set at $100,000,” Ferguson said.
The officer, a 12-year NBPD veteran, was uninjured in the incident.
“Per standard operating procedure, the investigation into the shooting is being independently conducted by the Texas Rangers and the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of that investigation,” Ferguson said.
Last year
The officer-involved shooting was the first since last September, when two officers fired on a suspect sought on multiple felony warrants who attempted to run over the officers with his vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Business 35 South.
That suspect, a 28-year-old New Braunfels man, recovered from his injuries. Both NBPD officers were cleared following an internal departmental investigation and outside investigation by Texas Rangers.
